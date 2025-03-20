Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Netherlands and Spain battle for a semi-final spot as the Nations League knockout rounds get underway.

The pair will vie for last-eight success across two legs and four days, with the Dutch hosting the first half of the tie before travelling to Valencia on Sunday.

The Euro 2024 winners topped Group 4 having dropped just two points, while their opponents finished second behind Germany in Group 3.

The victor will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Netherlands vs Spain?

The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

How can I watch it?

There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view and fans can stream the contest live online with the Viaplay International YouTube channel.

Team news

Memphis Depay has been recalled to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad after impressive form for Corinthians, but Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee misses out. Defensive trio Stefan de Vrij, Micky van de Ven and Nathan Ake are among those sidelined or building up fitness after injury. Frenkie de Jong appears to be a doubt after missing training on Monday.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen - born in Amsterdam but raised in Marbella - has been given a first senior call-up by Spain having been eligible for both nations and represented each at youth level. Aleix Garcia also joins the squad, with Barcelona duo Marc Casado and Inigo Martinez forced out through injury, while Raul Asencio is rewarded for some impressive performances at Real Madrid with a first international opportunity.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Hato; Gravenberch, De Jong; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Brobbey.

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Curbasi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Odds

Netherlands win 11/5

Draw 41/17

Spain win 7/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.