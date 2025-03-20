Is Netherlands v Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the last-eight encounter
The Netherlands and Spain battle for a semi-final spot as the Nations League knockout rounds get underway.
The pair will vie for last-eight success across two legs and four days, with the Dutch hosting the first half of the tie before travelling to Valencia on Sunday.
The Euro 2024 winners topped Group 4 having dropped just two points, while their opponents finished second behind Germany in Group 3.
The victor will progress to the finals tournament in either Italy or Germany next June.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Netherlands vs Spain?
The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view and fans can stream the contest live online with the Viaplay International YouTube channel.
Team news
Memphis Depay has been recalled to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad after impressive form for Corinthians, but Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee misses out. Defensive trio Stefan de Vrij, Micky van de Ven and Nathan Ake are among those sidelined or building up fitness after injury. Frenkie de Jong appears to be a doubt after missing training on Monday.
Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen - born in Amsterdam but raised in Marbella - has been given a first senior call-up by Spain having been eligible for both nations and represented each at youth level. Aleix Garcia also joins the squad, with Barcelona duo Marc Casado and Inigo Martinez forced out through injury, while Raul Asencio is rewarded for some impressive performances at Real Madrid with a first international opportunity.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Hato; Gravenberch, De Jong; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Brobbey.
Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Curbasi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams.
Odds
Netherlands win 11/5
Draw 41/17
Spain win 7/5
