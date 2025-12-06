Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah has claimed Liverpool have thrown him “under the bus” by saying he has been made a scapegoat.

The Egyptian, who has lost his place in the Liverpool team, said he doesn’t have a relationship with manager Arne Slot any more as he accused the club of breaking their promises to him.

And he has cast doubt on his future by saying he will wave goodbye to Liverpool fans against Brighton next week – and that he is not sure what will happen after the African Cup of Nations.

An angry Salah, who signed a lucrative two-year contract in April, felt Liverpool turned on him while saying he was not sure why he had been dropped in what he called an unacceptable situation for him.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus,” said the Egyptian, after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, in which he was left on the bench throughout. “That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club.

“It is not acceptable for me. I don't know why this is happening to me. I don't get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.”

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah arrives at Elland Road ( Action Images via Reuters )

Salah is the third highest scorer in Liverpool’s history with 250 goals, but was omitted after they lost six of their previous seven league games.

He added: “How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don't think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is. After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really.”

Salah had never previously been left out for two consecutive matches before sitting out the last three, and he was an unused substitute in two of them.

He equalled a Premier League record last season by contributing to 47 goals, scoring 29 and assisting 18, but lost his place in November.

He added that he could not believe: “That I'm sitting on the bench for 90 minutes! The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I'm very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.”

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah was unhappy with his latest benching ( Action Images via Reuters )

Salah had a meeting with Slot on Friday and said: “He knows my feeling. He knows my feeling.”

The 33-year-old has 18 months left on his new contract and was asked if he regretted signing it and said: “Imagine how bad that I have to answer it, honestly. That hurts, even the question hurts. This club, signing for this club, I will never regret it. I thought I'm going to renew here and end my career here, but this is not according to the plan.”

Salah heads to Africa after next weekend and added: “I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn't know if I would start [against Leeds] or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said to them, come to the Brighton game. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my heads, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa cup. I don't know what is going to happen when I am there.”

Salah has had interest from Saudi Arabia in the past and declined to say if an offer was still on table, adding: “I don’t want to answer this question, because the club is going to take me to a different direction.”