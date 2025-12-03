Arne Slot reveals Mohamed Salah’s reaction to being benched in back-to-back Liverpool games
It’s the first time Salah has been benched in back-to-back Premier League games at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has been benched again by Arne Slot, raising questions over his long-term Liverpool future.
The Egyptian talisman was left watching on from the sidelines as the Reds got back to winning ways at West Ham on Sunday, with Slot opting to bench Salah in the Premier League for the first time since April 2024.
And having avoided a 10th loss in 13 at the London Stadium, Slot has opted to stick by the winning formula and leave Salah among the substitutes for Liverpool’s midweek visit of Sunderland.
It’s the first time Salah has been benched in back-to-back league games since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017.
“We didn't have a long conversation, this time or before West Ham,” Slot told Sky Sports when probed on the 32-year-old’s reaction. “We spoke a lot after the Frankfurt game and now not as much as that time.
“I think he reacts like you want a top professional to react and that is he trained really hard and good the day after the West Ham game, trained good yesterday is really positive towards his teammates.
“In that sense, he's been an example for all these players when he played and now he's an example of how to react If you don't play.”
Slot also opened up on the possibility of Salah making an impact off the bench, saying: "All the players have a chance to come in, Mo is definitely one of them. It's a good thing we have players like Mo available on the bench.”
Slot made just one change from the side that beat the Hammers 2-0, replacing Milos Kerkez with Andy Robertson at left-back.
By leaving Salah on the bench, Dominik Szoboszlai retained his place on the right-flank, further demonstrating the Hungarian’s versatility.
