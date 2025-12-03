Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah has been benched again by Arne Slot, raising questions over his long-term Liverpool future.

The Egyptian talisman was left watching on from the sidelines as the Reds got back to winning ways at West Ham on Sunday, with Slot opting to bench Salah in the Premier League for the first time since April 2024.

And having avoided a 10th loss in 13 at the London Stadium, Slot has opted to stick by the winning formula and leave Salah among the substitutes for Liverpool’s midweek visit of Sunderland.

It’s the first time Salah has been benched in back-to-back league games since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah is back on the Liverpool bench ( Getty Images )

“We didn't have a long conversation, this time or before West Ham,” Slot told Sky Sports when probed on the 32-year-old’s reaction. “We spoke a lot after the Frankfurt game and now not as much as that time.

“I think he reacts like you want a top professional to react and that is he trained really hard and good the day after the West Ham game, trained good yesterday is really positive towards his teammates.

“In that sense, he's been an example for all these players when he played and now he's an example of how to react If you don't play.”

Slot also opened up on the possibility of Salah making an impact off the bench, saying: "All the players have a chance to come in, Mo is definitely one of them. It's a good thing we have players like Mo available on the bench.”

Slot made just one change from the side that beat the Hammers 2-0, replacing Milos Kerkez with Andy Robertson at left-back.

By leaving Salah on the bench, Dominik Szoboszlai retained his place on the right-flank, further demonstrating the Hungarian’s versatility.