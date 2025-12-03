Liverpool v Sunderland live: Mohamed Salah set to return for Reds against Premier League high-flyers
Liverpool stopped the rot with a win over West Ham last time out but face a sterner test tonight
Liverpool appeared more like their old selves as they beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend, but face a sterner test against Premier League high-flyers Sunderland tonight at a ground that has proven unexpectedly tricky for the Reds in recent weeks – Anfield.
Back-to-back home defeats to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and PSV in the Champions League meant Liverpool endured a torrid week before heading to London Stadium, with pressure piling on manager Arne Slot.
But after the Dutchman made the big decision to drop Mohamed Salah against West Ham, £125m summer signing Alexander Isak scored his first top-flight goal for the club and they avoided a 10th defeat in 13 games.
But Regis Le Bris’ side will be more than up for a fight today; the Black Cats roared back to beat Bournemouth 3-2 last weekend and are sixth in the table, having swatted aside talk of relegation and made a push for Europe.
Follow all the action live from Anfield here:
Liverpool v Sunderland
Arne Slot will hope to build up a head of steam with Liverpool back in winning ways as they take on high-flying Sunderland in the Premier League.
The Dutchman avoided what could have been a doomsday scenario as he prevented a 10th loss in 13 games by beating West Ham on Sunday.
However, Liverpool are now tasked with much tougher opposition in the form of the league’s surprise package, with the Black Cats having gone from relegation favourites to European contenders this season.
Regis Le Bris’ side are currently sixth in the table - a point ahead of Liverpool - and come to Anfield off the back of a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth on the weekend.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments