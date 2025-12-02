Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool for international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations on 15 December, Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Reds picked up a precious three points on Sunday in a 2-0 win at West Ham thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, with Salah dropped for the first time in the Premier League since April 2024.

But Salah’s form remains a concern for Slot, who could ignite the Reds’ dwindling season without the 33-year-old from the start, and the Dutch coach confirmed the situation surrounding the tournament in Morocco later this month.

“The way we have worked is that there's a communication between all three: the player, the club and country,” Slot confirmed ahead of the midweek Premier League meeting with Sunderland.

“That's nothing new. But Fifa has said 15 December is last day a player has to be released.

“Fortunately, the time I have been here, he has been a superhuman being, but all players around the world, there are times at a club where you are human. He's scored so many goals for us and I'm sure he will in the future. He'll go on 15 December.

Slot continued to discuss Salah’s mindset concerning his struggles this season, with just four goals in 12 Premier League games, confirming that he is not happy.

“Fair assumption and normal reaction for someone who can play for us,” Slot added. “Of course, a player isn't happy he isn't playing, he wasn't the only one I can tell you.

Mohamed Salah has struggled this term for Liverpool ( AP )

“The way he behaved was as you would expect from the professional he is, he was very supportive of his team-mates and handled himself really well.

“You can't play that well every three days if you go with your emotions, but Mo is so disciplined. He will always be that top professional, as he was the last few days.”

What games could Salah miss for Liverpool at AFCON 2025?

Salah is set to depart for international duty on 15 December. He will feature in Egypt's group stage games on 22 December against Zimbabwe, then they face South Africa on 26 December with the final match on 29 December against Angola before the knockout stage.

Across that time, he will miss the Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 20 December, a home game against Wolves on 27 December and more than likely the New Year's Day match at Anfield against Leeds United.

Should Egypt progress, then they would face a last 16 clash on 4/5 January, which would rule Salah out of the trip to Fulham on 4 January.

The Reds then face Arsenal on 8 January, with a potential quarter-final for Egypt on 9/10 January. The next match for Liverpool is on 10-12 January in the FA Cup third round proper, before Burnley at home on 17 January. Salah could miss all three games should Egypt progress into the latter stages, with the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat is on 18 January.