Arne Slot not concerned by Mohamed Salah’s cryptic post on Liverpool future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said Mohamed Salah is in a “very good place” at Anfield and was not concerned by the forward’s cryptic social media post referencing his uncertain future at the weekend.

Salah is one of three star Liverpool players out of contract next summer, along with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and dropped the same message across his social media channels after scoring the winner for Liverpool against Brighton on Saturday.

Salah, who has been at Liverpool since 2017, wrote: "Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Salah claimed talks over a new contract had yet to open after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United in August, suggesting this will be his last season at Anfield.

Slot has grown tired of answering questions on Liverpool’s soon-to-be-out-of-contract stars on a weekly basis since taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but Salah’s posts meant the Dutch coach was drawn into further questions on the Egyptian ahead of the Champions League clash against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

"I haven’t spoken to him about that," Slot said when asked about Salah’s message. "You interpreted it in a way that maybe other people don’t. I don’t look at Instagram posts of my players, I only talk to them which you can’t, which is the advantage I have.

"Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he has been at Liverpool, he has been in a very good place, but this season again as well. I am hoping he will make a post after tomorrow and on Saturday again. What he said with that, that is not important.

"For me what is important is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations. That is what matters and not how you guys interpret one of his posts."