Mohamed Salah: ‘Liverpool fans were wrong to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold’

Mohamed Salah has blasted Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, announced he would be leaving his boyhood club after 20 years this summer, bidding farewell at the end of his contract with a move to Real Madrid imminent.

Liverpool fans have not taken kindly to this, with many expressing their dismay at his decision to leave on a free upon his substitution at Anfield last weekend.

Salah has hit back at the hostile reaction, however, telling Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville that Alexander-Arnold’s treatment goes against how Liverpool fans should be treated.

“Absolutely,” Salah replied when asked if he was saddened by the reception. “I was surprised because it is not how we react as Liverpool fans. We shouldn’t react this way with anyone. We always appreciate the people who came here, even if it was for six months.

“Imagine someone who gave his all for 20 years. It shouldn’t be like this and I hope it will change in the next game — Brighton or the last game of the season — because he deserves a farewell.”

Salah’s future at Liverpool was also in question throughout the season, having only put pen-to-paper over a new two-year deal in April. If no extension was signed, the Egyptian would have also left for nothing this summer.

But in the case of Alexander-Arnold, Salah says he completely understands the need for a new challenge, citing the Liverpudlian’s mental health as a key reason for a change of surroundings.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans every time he touched the ball against Arsenal ( Getty Images )

“It is his decision,” Salah said. “I know 20 years at the club is so tough. People think it is easy to make a decision and just stay. No, it’s not. I didn’t want to speak to him much because I want him in my team, but I understand.

“[I will miss him] a lot. I told him yesterday do not give me eye contact in your farewell because I really love him.

“He deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and a lot for the club. He was probably [one of] the best players in the club’s history and he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It is his decision, for sure.

“He is 26 years old and a league title winner twice. What more could he have done? He needs to change and challenge himself. People do not know about it much, but he is 20 years in the club.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah (right) says Alexander-Arnold deserves the perfect send-off ( PA Wire )

“It is so tough mentally for someone to be 20 years in a club. It is the place you love, yes. I love the place. But going every day to the same place, mentally you could be depressed.

“I really wish him the best. I will always be in contact with him. The fans have been harsh with him. He didn’t deserve that because he gave it all to the fans.”

How much Alexander-Arnold features in Liverpool’s remaining two games of the season is yet to be seen, with Arne Slot expressing the importance of giving understudy Conor Bradley playing time ahead of a potentially expanded role next term.

Nevertheless, he will have the chance to send a proper farewell to Anfield on the final day against Crystal Palace, after which Liverpool will end a 35-year wait to lift the Premier League title in front of fans.