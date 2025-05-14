Liverpool identify new right-back target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold’s departure could see Liverpool’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong intensify
Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is an option for Liverpool as they consider how to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Premier League champions are considering whether to go into the transfer market for a right-back this summer after their vice-captain announced he will leave at the end of his contract.
Frimpong, who has a €35m (£29.5m) release clause in his contract, helped Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title last season, when they also lifted the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.
The 24-year-old has forged a reputation as an attacking right-back, scoring 28 goals in the last three seasons, though often playing as a wing-back for Xabi Alonso.
Frimpong, who has 12 caps for the Netherlands, would count as a homegrown player in England after coming through Manchester City’s youth system.
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has given Conor Bradley the opportunity to demonstrate he can take over from Alexander-Arnold, starting the Northern Ireland international in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Slot has compared Bradley to Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi for his running power and has argued that, as Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones have also played right-back this season, Liverpool have plenty of candidates to operate there.
However, Bradley is the only specialist right-back among them, leaving Liverpool with a decision if they should sign someone and, if so, whether to go for Frimpong.
Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid, who had a bid rejected for him in December and who then made an approach last week to try and sign him in time for the Club World Cup.
