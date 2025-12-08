Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool team-mate speaks out after forward’s explosive interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has acknowledged the ongoing dispute involving star forward Mohamed Salah is "not a situation which makes us happy," though he maintains the dressing room remains unaffected.

Salah's recent comments — where he questioned his future, cited a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Arne Slot, and suggested he felt pressured to leave — dominated discussions at the Champions League press conference preceding their Inter Milan fixture.

The squad travelled to Italy for the match without Salah, who was left at home but not disciplined.

Despite the widespread speculation, Alisson has chosen to distance himself from the internal conflict.

“This is not a situation that makes us happy, first and foremost because on a personal level we all love Mo,” said Alisson.

“He is a hugely important player for the team, he is a wonderful human being, he is a spectacular footballer and has been very important for the club.

“We were a little bit caught by surprise but we know it is a personal situation so we are leaving it between him and the club.

“What we believe does not come into things. What we want is for him and the club to reach an agreement in the best interests of him and the club and all of the playing staff.

“I hope he plays again for the club. That’s a personal situation between Mo and the club.

“We as his team-mates and his friends, we hope the best thing happens for him, but as Liverpool FC players we want the best for the club as well. We want a win-win situation for everyone.”

Salah’s comments sent shockwaves throughout football following Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, which made it just four wins in the last 15 matches and made Slot’s life even more difficult.

But Alisson insists the players are still behind the head coach.

“Of course, yeah. Before Arne came in everyone talks about the huge challenge being a substitute for Jurgen Klopp,” he added.

“Now it looks like everyone takes for granted what we achieved in the last season. It should not be taken for granted, that should be enough, but we believe in his knowledge.

“We believe his style of play and that he is capable of helping us to turn around this situation.

“I don’t think that his goal is to disrespect anyone. I believe he has the freedom to speak, what we expect is a player that wants to play that is not comfortable being on the bench.

“You have the freedom to talk but you need to deal with the consequences and as a team it is important how we are going to react and the reaction is staying together, working hard to overcome a bad situation.

“It is not just about Mo, it is about the team and the club.”