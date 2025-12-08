Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher has responded to Mohamed Salah’s bombshell Liverpool interview by calling his comments a “disgrace”, accusing the star forward of trying to get head coach Arne Slot sacked and only thinking about “me, me, me”.

During a rare exchange with reporters on Saturday, Salah claimed Liverpool have thrown him “under the bus” and said his relationship with Slot had broken down after he was left on the bench during the draw at Leeds. Salah has now been left out of the squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Carragher and Salah have exchanged words previously. The former Liverpool defender had called on Salah to be a more of a “leader” just two weeks ago and accused the 33-year-old of only ever speaking out when it suits him.

open image in gallery Carragher was name-checked by Salah as the Liverpool forward made his explosive comments ( Getty Images )

Sensing further criticism from Carragher as he spoke to the media at Elland Road, Salah name-checked the pundit and said: “Tomorrow Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

Carragher says he does not like criticising Salah because of his immense contribution to Liverpool’s recent success but last week claimed that the forward’s “legs have gone”, along with captain Virgil van Dijk’s.

Salah, who is Liverpool’s third-highest scorer of all time with 250 goals, appeared to take that criticism personally and referenced England striker Harry Kane as he explained why he feels he is not shown more respect.

And on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher defended his criticism of Salah but said: “I will go after Salah when he tries to throw my club under the bus”.

“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.” Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position.

“He did that 12 months ago and I called him out on it. He played on the heartstrings of the Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league, he’d scored the winning goal at Southampton and that was the time to come out and put on the pressure on the Liverpool ownership.

“He’s chose this weekend to do this, and he’s waited I think to choose a bad result for Liverpool. Supporters, the manager, everyone at the club feels like they’re in the gutter and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe get him sacked.

open image in gallery Carragher accused Salah of lashing out when Liverpool are in the ‘gutter’ ( PA Wire )

“The one line that stands out for me is ‘thrown under the bus’. He’s thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they’ve had since the 1950s and he hasn’t done that."

Carragher also called Salah’s defending “embarrassing” this season, explaining why Slot has dropped the forward during Liverpool’s struggles, and added: “You weren't a big star before you came to Liverpool, you haven't really won much for Egypt, no matter how big you are, you need help from your team-mates, your manager and fans, it's important that he remembers that. When he talks after Leeds, it's all about me, me, me.

“Have I ever criticised Mo Salah on the pitch? I don't class that [legs gone comment as criticism], that's something that happens for every player, I've never criticised him for not working back, not passing to somebody. He's a legend, you have to put up with certain things.

“ Some of the criticism has been excessive, but I will go after Salah when he tries to throw my club under the bus. Let's understand Arne Slot, he's conceded 10 goals in three games, Salah was embarrassing against PSV. West Ham away, we need to keep a clean sheet, you take the one player out of your side you have allowed not to defend.

“You play Sunderland at home, I'd have played him, but it's understandable, he brings him on at half-time. West Ham away and Leeds away, why would you bring him on when you're winning those games? You don't need a goal. You're bringing on a guy who can't defend set pieces and doesn't track back.”

More follows