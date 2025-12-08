Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has thrown his future into doubt after an explosive rant in which he spoke of a breakdown in his relationship with Arne Slot while accusing the club of throwing him under the bus.

Salah signed a new contract earlier this year to seemingly commit his future to the club, but his comments appear to make a departure as soon as January likely.

Only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt have more goals for Liverpool than the 33-year-old, although the Egyptian has been short of his best this season amid Liverpool’s struggles in Slot’s second season in charge.

Salah has found himself out of the side in recent weeks and has been the subject of interest from abroad, and the Saudi Pro League particularly, in the past.

Here are five possible options that Liverpool could look to replace Salah with if they do move on.

Antoine Semenyo

open image in gallery Semenyo is a target for several top Premier League clubs after a string of good performances ( AFP via Getty Images )

One name that has consistently been linked to Anfield is Antoine Semenyo, with the Bournemouth man having emerged as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous forwards over the last season or so.

Despite Liverpool’s large summer spending on attackers, reports have continued to link the Ghanaian with a move to the Reds, with suggestions that the forward has a £65m release clause that is active in January.

Semenyo has proven himself capable of playing on either wing and providing threat from both sides, and with six goals and three assists in the Premier League already this season, he may be the best option for replacing the attacking contribution previously offered by Salah.

Michael Olise

open image in gallery Olise has impressed in Munich since making his move from Crystal Palace, though rumours continue to link him with a return to the Premier League ( REUTERS )

Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise has established himself as one of the finest wingers in Europe, with the Frenchman having notched up 29 goals and 36 assists since arriving in Bavaria from Crystal Palace.

Olise is likely to emerge as a target for any top club targeting a winger, with rumours recently linking him with a move to Manchester City and Arsenal as well as Liverpool.

While it is not known for sure what sort of price Bayern would demand – and they may not even be willing to consider the move – his previous Premier League pedigree would be seen as a huge positive, if Liverpool are willing to pay another large fee.

Anthony Gordon

open image in gallery Gordon has previously been targeted by Liverpool, including as recently as the summer of 2024 ( Getty Images )

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is an interesting option for Liverpool, not least because he was previously a target for the Reds as recently as the summer of 2024. A much-publicised pursuit of the England man saw Liverpool turn down a part-exchange deal also featuring Jarell Quansah, and Gordon subsequently signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

Liverpool never re-ignited their interest for the boyhood Reds fan last summer though – perhaps due to that new contract – and while Gordon fits the bill for the type of winger who has succeeded at Anfield in recent years, is likely that Newcastle would demand a vast sum for the 24-year-old.

Yan Diomande

open image in gallery Leipzig's Yan Diomande has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting attacking talents ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the opposite end of the spectrum to Olise or Gordon, Liverpool could choose to go for an as-yet-unproven talent as their next wing option. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande only joined the club earlier this year but he has a developing reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting up-and-coming forward talents, with the 19-year-old’s recent hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt showing an impressive range of finishing and attacking prowess.

While a promising talent who could be available for far less than other wing options, it feels unlikely that Liverpool would directly replace someone as important as Salah witha youngster who has featured for Leipzig just 15 times since joining.

Hugo Ekitike & Cody Gakpo

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike has made a solid start to life at Anfield, though his most positive performances have been as a striker ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Could the answer to the replacement question already be sitting in the Liverpool squad? Recent matches have seen Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai feature on the right for the Reds, with each scoring in respective games against West Ham and Leeds. Summer signing Hugo Ekitike could arguably feature there despite previously playing mainly as a striker and occasionally on the left.

While none of those three options feels like a longer-term solution on the right, it could well be enough to help Slot deal with the problem until the summer if Salah does indeed depart Anfield sooner rather than later.