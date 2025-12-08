Mohamed Salah omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad after stunning rant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad to face Inter Milan over his astonishing rant on Saturday.

The Independent understands Liverpool’s hierarchy, in conjunction with Slot, decided to withdraw Salah from the team’s plans for a short period ahead of the winger’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations next week, which means he could also miss Saturday’s visit of Brighton to Anfield.

Liverpool believe the move to keep Salah away from the team in the short term is in the best interests of all parties. The 33-year-old trained with his teammates earlier on Monday but will now miss out against Inter on Tuesday night after Liverpool named a 19-player squad for the trip to Milan. The club will not be taking disciplinary action, however.

Salah was highly critical of manager Arne Slot and the absence of any relationship with the Liverpool boss, while also claiming the club had thrown him “under the bus”, during his outburst at Elland Road following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

He alleged it was “very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” following a poor run of form and just five goals and three assists in 18 matches in all competitions.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise,” Salah mentioned after being left out of the starting line-up for the last three matches following a Liverpool run of six losses in seven games.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It is not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this is happening to me. I don’t get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.”

Salah is embraced by teammate Dominik Szoboszlai during training on Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Egyptian signed a lucrative two-year contract in April, with Reds legend Jamie Carragher claiming that his “legs were gone” last month, leading Salah to hit out at the Sky Sports pundit.

“After what I have done for the club it really hurts,” he said. “You can imagine, really. After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting.

“I know the club too well, I have been here many years. Tomorrow Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

With Salah out of the Champions League match at the San Siro, the 33-year-old could now be missing for the Reds on Saturday when Brighton visit Anfield. He had suggested it could be his last match for Liverpool as the forward will go to Afcon before the transfer window opens in January.

Liverpool boss Slot will address the media for the first time since Salah’s comments when he gives his pre-match press conference from Milan later this evening.