Michael Owen blasts Mohamed Salah for going public with Liverpool gripes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Owen has blasted Mohamed Salah for choosing to take his gripes with the Liverpool hierarchy public in an explosive interview on Sunday.

Salah went to the media after being benched for a third consecutive outing in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds on Sunday, claiming to have been thrown “under the bus” by the club and that he doesn’t have a relationship with manager Arne Slot anymore.

The Egyptian has opened the door to an imminent Anfield exit when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, which would see Liverpool’s third all-time top goalscorer leave the club on sour terms.

Michael Owen experienced such an imperfect departure when he swapped boyhood club Liverpool for Real Madrid in 2004 - and while he previously came to the aid of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold when he made the same move to the ire of Reds fans, Owen cannot defend the actions of Salah.

“Oh Mo Salah,” he wrote on X. “I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win.

Michael Owen cannot condone the actions of Mohamed Salah despite being able to relate to his frustrations ( PA Archive )

“But this is a team game and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to Afcon in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country and see how the land lies when you get back?”

Salah, who signed a lucrative two-year contract in April, felt Liverpool turned on him while saying he was not sure why he had been dropped in what he called an unacceptable situation for him.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus,” said the Egyptian at Elland Road. “That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It is not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this is happening to me. I don’t get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.”