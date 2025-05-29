Sarina Wiegman left ‘sad’ and ‘disappointed’ after Mary Earps’ shock retirement before Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England coach Sarina Wiegman admits she was left “disappointed” and “sad” by Mary Earps’ decision to retire before the Women’s Euro 2025.

Earps has opted to call time on her availability for the Lionesses just five weeks before the European Championship.

The 32-year-old Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper thrived for the Lionesses under Wiegman to help England win the 2022 Euro title and also finish runners-up at the 2023 World Cup.

But after the shock announcement on Tuesday, Wiegman praised Earps but revealed the decision left her upset.

"I just want to keep it that I'm disappointed and I'm sad,” said the England boss. “I want her in the team and I just want to express the same things that I already have and I want to keep it that way.

"She has done such a great job for England. She has made a massive difference and we have had an incredible journey so far and I really cherish that.

"There have been a couple of conversations which I don't want to share here because they are between us. It's hard and it's hard for her at the same time.

Earps had come under strong competition from Hannah Hampton for the No. 1 jersey for England, with Wiegman previously admitting that the Chelsea shot-stopper was just ahead in the pecking order.

open image in gallery Leah Williamson, right, gave her support to Mary Earps, centre (Zed Jameson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wiegman also refused to divulge the nature of conversations between her and Earps in recent weeks and whether she attempted to change her mind.

"Of course we had conversations and as I've said I want to keep conversations confidential. She knows I want her in the team so of course we talked about that,” she added.

“But you're asking all these questions which will give you insight into the individual conversations we had. I don't want to go that way now."

England captain Leah Williamson also conceded that Earps’ retirement makes England weaker.

"We are a team and we want to win and Mary in that team gives us a better chance of winning -- I know that to be true," said the Arsenal star.

"She is a leader. She has got experience. To lose her leaves a gap there but we have had that happen before and players have to step up and show what they are made of.