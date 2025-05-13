Lionesses unveil Euro 2025 kits with hint to iconic 1982 England design
The new England home shirt features a red and blue print across the chest
England have unveiled the kits the Lionesses will be wearing at Euro 2025 this summer.
England won the Euros on home soil three years ago and the new Nike designs are said to honour that victory as well as the pioneers of the past.
The home kit takes inspiration from the 1980s, reflecting the England shirt worn at the 1982 men’s World Cup, with a blue and red print across the chest. England will also play in blue shorts.
The away kit is “modern black” with flashes of red, blue and pink down the sides.
England said its inspiration “pulls from the fearless optimism and leadership of the current and past Lionesses”.
While the goalkeeper kits worn by Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton, which always prove popular with Lionesses fans, will be green.
All three kits will be available to order from Thursday 29 May.
Sarina Wiegman’s side will travel to Switzerland hoping to win consecutive European Championships after triumphing on home soil three years ago.
The Lionesses will play France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the 16-team tournament, kicking off against France on Saturday 5 July.
Before then, England will conclude their Women’s Nations League campaign against Portugal and Spain as they hope to reach the semi-finals.
They will play a send-off game against Jamaica in Leicester on Sunday 29 June before embarking to Switzerland in defence of their Euros crown.
