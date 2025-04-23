The factors that will decide Marcus Rashford’s future after Aston Villa loan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford won't decide his future until the summer, despite his impressive form on loan at Aston Villa.

The forward scored a penalty in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday as he continued to show improving individual performance levels on his return to full fitness.

It is still highly unlikely that he plays again at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim. The Old Trafford hierarchy need to create PSR headroom, with Rashford under contract until 2028.

Rashford has four goals and six assists since joining Villa in January ( Getty )

While United must decide their own stance on what to do next, the player is insistent on again picking the option that is right for him.

That will again involve a Champions League club, but he does not want to move to London.

With Rashford seeking clarity and space to make his decision, too, it is understood that his camp will not engage in talks until at least mid-June.

Villa are interested in a permanent deal for the 27-year-old, but a swap for players like Ollie Watkins - who United would be interested in given their need for a striker - is unlikely due to the complexity of such negotiations.

Rashford has enjoyed his time at Villa Park, where he has a positive relationship with team-mates and Unai Emery's coaching staff.

His four goals and six assists in 17 appearances have come alongside an England recall, which manager Thomas Tuchel said was about showing faith in his form.

The willingness to continue this performance level – and help Villa win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League – is one reason Rashford does not want to discuss his future until the summer, as he does not want the distraction.

Villa face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, as the club aim to win their the trophy for the first time since 1957, and Emery has praised Rashford’s impact since arriving on loan.

“I am so happy with him, he is performing very well,” Emery said. “His adaptation has been quick, his commitment to the team and his team-mates and the process we are doing together.

“He has been really important for us and he has to keep going. Now, on Saturday, hopefully he can help us again and, like everybody, be ready and focused on this match.”