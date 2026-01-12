Man City prepared to overcome obstacles to sign Marc Guehi this month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are intent on signing Marc Guehi this January, having already engaged in talks over a potential deal.

The Crystal Palace centre-half's contract is up in the summer, and his preference had been to wait until then to move due to the reality he would have a range of better offers – both in football terms and financial. All of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been interested, as well as virtually every top English club, including Arsenal.

He had been on the brink of going to Liverpool on deadline day in August but Palace manager Oliver Glasner pushed back against his departure and he ultimately stayed at Selhurst Park. That is also a strong consideration for the London club now, having wanted at least £35m for any sale.

City are nevertheless intent on persuading both Guehi and the club to do a deal now, and are prepared to match other offers.

The 25-year-old England international is understood to be open to the move.

Should City complete a deal in the region of £35m, it would take their net spend since 1 January 2025 to around £470m in the space of just one year, having also completed the £65m signing of Antoine Semenyo last week.

Semenyo marked his City debut in perfect style, scoring a goal and being named man of the match in the 10-1 FA Cup demolition of Exeter City.

Marc Guehi dropped to his knees after Palace were knocked out of the FA Cup by Macclesfield ( Action Images via Reuters )

Any movement towards Guehi potentially joining Pep Guardiola’s side this month could yet force interested clubs to offer better deals for a summer move instead. Guehi's pending contract expiry means he is free to discuss terms.

The Palace captain endured a difficult weekend as part of an Eagles side that suffered the biggest upset in FA Cup history, losing 2-1 at sixth-tier Macclesfield, and then engaging in heated discussions with the travelling fans.

Guehi was pictured behind one of the goals where Palace fans were gathered, as he spoke with several supporters who appeared to be irate with what they had seen on the pitch.

It is unclear whether he elected to speak to supporters or was simply escaping the pitch invasion. Security staff stepped in to cool the situation before Guehi was led away.