Antoine Semenyo says ‘my best football is yet to come’ as he joins Manchester City for £62.5m

Manchester City have signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m and said he had joined the perfect club to improve.

The winger has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium and becomes Pep Guardiola’s first January buy.

City landed Semenyo despite interest from rival clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, while he had been a summer target for Tottenham but told the former Premier League champions he wanted to join them.

His arrival gives Guardiola reinforcements on the wings after Savinho was ruled out for two months and he will be eligible to make his debut against Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Semenyo, who is the third highest scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals, had a £65m release clause which was valid at the start of January but City instead struck a separate deal with Bournemouth, which could rise by £1.5m in add-ons and which will give the Cherries 10 percent of the profits of any future sale.

Semenyo said: “I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season.

“The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do.”

open image in gallery Antoine Semenyo signed off for Bournemouth with a stunning winner in their win over Tottenham on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery The Cherries will earn 10 percent of the profits of any future sale ( PA Wire )

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join. His enthusiasm for this football club has been clear throughout this process.

“He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development. I am excited to see the player Antoine can become in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”

Semenyo’s arrival adds to the expensive overhaul of the City squad, with more than £400m spent in under a year. In the winter window last year, Guardiola signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis while summer arrivals included Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, James Trafford and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Semenyo left Bournemouth having scored an injury-time winner in his final game, Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham.