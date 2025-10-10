Mansfield player who killed cyclist returns to squad after prison release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mansfield Town have confirmed forward Lucas Akins has been reintegrated into the first team squad after the player was released from his prison.

Akins, 36, was jailed for 14 months in April after causing the death of a cyclist by careless or inconsiderate driving. The incident occurred in March 2022, when Akins hit Adrian Daniel, 33, with his Mercedes G-Wagon after pulling out from a junction without stopping at the give-way sign.

Daniel died 10 days after he was hit by Akins, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Akins was released halfway through his custodial sentence, with League One club Mansfield revealing that the player has now rejoined the squad.

open image in gallery Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins has been released from prison ( Dave Higgens/PA Wire )

“In line with principles of rehabilitation and reintegration, the club is of the view that Lucas, having served his sentence, should be afforded the opportunity to resume his professional career,” Mansfield wrote in a statement.

“Lucas has reiterated his profound remorse for the events of that day and fully recognises the enduring impact this tragedy has had on the family of Mr Daniel.

“Mansfield Town has provided support to Lucas throughout his time in custody and following the conclusion of judicial proceedings, and will continue to offer appropriate support as he returns to the first team environment.”

Mansfield also offered “sincere condolences to the family and friends” of Daniel and said their “thoughts remain with all those impacted by this tragic accident”.

Akins was included in Mansfield’s squad for the 2025/26 season but provided no comment until his jail term had been served.

The forward has previously played for Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage after coming through the youth ranks of Huddersfield Town, before spending eight years at Burton Albion, where he made over 300 appearances.

He joined Mansfield in 2022, this season scoring four goals and notching four assists in 39 games.

The club currently sit 12th in League One and face the test of Luton Town in their next league assignment on Saturday 18 October.