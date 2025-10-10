Premier League referee Anthony Taylor reveals the impact of abuse on his family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Taylor has admitted there have been times he has considered quitting refereeing because of the constant barrage of abuse - and revealed his family no longer attend high-profile matches after he was harassed by Roma fans at an airport.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Taylor reflected on the "archaic" culture which he feels surrounds the game.

Taylor, 46, has twice taken charge of the FA Cup final, in 2017 and 2020, and been on the FIFA referees' list for more than a decade.

Having been selected as one of six English officials for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Taylor was subsequently appointed for the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma in Budapest.

Following an ill-tempered affair at the Puskas Arena - with Sevilla eventually beating Roma, then managed by Jose Mourinho, after a penalty shoot-out - Taylor, who issued 13 yellow cards during the match, was accosted by angry fans at the airport as he travelled home.

Despite being considered one of the Premier League's leading referees, Taylor believes he and all other match officials have become an easy target, with criticism coming again following Chelsea's dramatic stoppage-time win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Taylor was asked if he had ever considered quitting refereeing.

"There's certainly been moments - and I won't be alone in this - there's certainly been moments where you are thinking, 'Is it worth it?'," he said.

"And certainly, moments where you're thinking, 'What's being said is completely unfair'."

Taylor continued: "We have this archaic psychological tactic of 'let's bombard the ref or bombard the fourth official with the hope of getting a decision out of it'."

open image in gallery Jose Mourinho was suspended by UEFA for four matches over his abusive behaviour towards English referee Anthony Taylor ( PA Wire )

After the 2023 Europa League final, video footage emerged of the incident involving Taylor at Budapest Airport. A chair and drinks were thrown in the direction of the English referee and his group as they made their way through a gathering of Roma fans before being ushered to a safe area by airport security.

Taylor revealed his family now no longer attend big matches.

"That's for sure the worst situation I've dealt with in terms of abuse," he said.

"Not only because I was travelling with family members at the time, but it also highlights the impact of people's behaviour on others.

"It makes you reflect back on whether you made a mistake travelling with your family in the first place."

Asked whether that means his family no longer go to the high-profile games, Taylor said: "Yeah very much so - they haven't been to one since."

