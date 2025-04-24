Mansfield forward who killed cyclist with Mercedes G-Wagon jailed for 14 months
Lucas Akins admitted causing the death by careless driving of cyclist Adrian Daniel, 33, in Huddersfield
Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins has been jailed for 14 months after causing the death of a cyclist he hit as he pulled out from a junction.
Leeds Crown Court heard how Adrian Daniel, 33, died 10 days after he was hit by Akins, 36, who was driving his seven-year-old daughter to a piano lesson in a Mercedes G-Wagon, in Huddersfield, in March 2022.
Daniel was riding down Huddersfield Road, in the West Yorkshire town, on his way home from work when Grenada international Akins pulled out into his path from Crosland Factory Lane.
Prosecutors said the League One player failed to stop at the give-way sign, which the defendant disputed, telling police officers he did not see Daniel approach.
On Thursday, Judge Alex Menary said he had considered suspending the prison term but had decided only an immediate sentence of 14 months was appropriate.
Akins, of Holmfirth, admitted causing death by careless driving at a previous hearing.
The forward has previously played for Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage after coming through the youth ranks of Huddersfield Town, before spending eight years at Burton Albion, where he made over 300 appearances.
He joined Mansfield Town in 2022, this season scoring four goals and notching four assists in 39 games.