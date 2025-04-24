Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester after 13 years at club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Vardy will depart Leicester City at the end of the season after 13 years with the club.

A transformative figure at the King Power Stadium, Vardy has made nearly 500 appearances during a trophy-laden spell in the east Midlands.

The 38-year-old has scored nearly 200 goals since arriving for £1m from Fleetwood Town in 2012, firing Leicester to a remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016.

The England international also won the FA Cup, Community Shield and the Championship twice while with the Foxes, rising from non-league football to be named Premier League player of the season and FWA Footballer of the Year.

His final game at the King Power Stadium will be the Premier League clash with Ipswich on Sunday 18 May.

"To the fans of Leicester, [I am] gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually,” Vardy said. “After 13 unbelievable years, with lots of success, some downs but majority highs, it's time to call it a day which I'm devastated about.

“But the timing is right. I want to thank you all for taking me in as one of your own. Leicester will always have a place in my heart and I will make sure I am following for the years to come in what I hope is more success for the club. For now, this is my goodbye. But I hope to see you soon, I promise."

News of Vardy’s departure comes just days after Leicester’s relegation back to the Championship was confirmed.

open image in gallery Jamie Vardy was a prolific goalscorer for Leicester ( Getty Images )

The striker leaves the club as its record Premier League scorer, and is two short of 200 goals overall for the club. Only three players (Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry) have scored more Premier League goals than his 143 with all coming for a single club, while he is the only player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League games.

Vardy scored 24 times in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign as Leicester secured their first top-flight title. He won the golden boot in the 2019-20 season before helping the Foxes to FA Cup success under Brendan Rodgers a year later, in the process becoming the first footballer to feature all the way from the preliminary rounds of the competition to the final.

Vardy was the last remaining player from Leicester’s title triumph at the club. He captained them to promotion from the Championship last season, though could not help them retain their top-flight status for next season.

open image in gallery Jamie Vardy helped Leicester to FA Cup success in 2021 ( The FA via Getty Images )

Leicester City chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said: "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club.”