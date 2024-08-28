Manchester United make decision after talks with Chelsea over Ben Chilwell transfer

Support truly

Manchester United are not acting on the availability of Ben Chilwell, despite Chelsea raising the prospect of a deal in ongoing talks between the two clubs.

Executives of both have been discussing whether they can resolve a number of squad issues with mutually beneficial deals, particularly the futures of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Chilwell.

The left-back had been proposed by Chelsea due to United's struggles in that area with Luke Shaw's injury record, but the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided to press on with their own options. It is understood the figures involved in any prospective deal, as one factor, were way apart.

Chilwell meanwhile faces the prospect of a season in limbo at Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca reluctant to use him in a squad that still contains over 40 names. He and Sterling face the most difficult situations finding suitors, given their profile in their late twenties – at 27 and 29, respectively – as well as high wages. Chelsea have been exploring whether some kind of swap can be done over Sancho, who Erik ten Hag is not using and has a huge wage of his own.

The discussions involve a number of complications, as well as potentially convoluted deals. United have nevertheless rejected the opportunity to move for Chilwell, removing one element from the talks.

Sterling hasn’t yet been ruled out completely, though, with new United sporting director Dan Ashworth an admirer of the player from their time together with England.