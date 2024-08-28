Manchester United transfer news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Raheem Sterling and more

Support truly

Manchester United are close to confirming a deal to tighten up their midfield with the capture of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, who is expected to be unveiled ahead of the side’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool on Sunday.

Ugarte’s arrival might not be the end of the Red Devils’ transfer activity this summer, with a plethora of reports suggesting there is still likely to be major ins and outs before the window closes on Friday night. The futures of many big names –including Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling – are up in the air as the summer rolls to a close.

United have worked effectively in the off season, bringing Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford, while moving on more players than we’re used to seeing at a club that has been notoriously bad at cutting loose talent that is surplus to requirements.

Receiving fees for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Greenwood is a sign of INEOS’ growing influence on the books. Hannibal Mejbri has also net the club about £9 million with his move to Burnley completed.

A deal has been agreed for Manchester United to sign Manuel Ugarte ( PA Archive )

Scott McTominay is likely to be added to that list. United have an agreement in principle with Napoli, with the Scottish midfielder on his way to Italy to complete his move.

Supporters can expect more activity before Friday’s cut-off, particularly centered around the chaos currently ongoing at Chelsea. The Todd Boehly regime has signed many surprising players, and in recent days made it extremely clear the likes of Sterling and Ben Chilwell are no longer part of the club’s vision. Sterling’s name is now being pushed as someone of potential interest to United, although perhaps overzealously at this stage.

Sky Sports report that United and Chelsea are in talks for two separate deals around Sterling and Sancho. The Blues are keen on Sancho, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and hope to include a player going in the opposite direction.

However, the report indicates United aren’t under pressure to replace Sancho and that bringing in Sterling would need to make financial sense. Sterling earns in excess of £300,000 per week at Stamford Bridge; the type of wage Ineos are trying to quash during their early tenure with United. Juventus may also pounce with a loan offer for Sancho, so we can expect this one to roll right until the deadline.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho arrives to face Brighton ( Action Images via Reuters )

One new name linked to Erik ten Hag’s side is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who, according to Football Insider , is under consideration from the likes of United, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old has reportedly turned down multiple attempts from Everton to extend his contract and would be able to sign a pre-agreement with another club for a free transfer in January. This would be a major blow for Everton, who are currently struggling for cash amidst the costly changeover to their new stadium at the end of the season.

O’Rourke suggests Newcastle were priced out of a move for the striker earlier in the summer, similar to United with defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as Everton aim to capture significant fees for their biggest assets.