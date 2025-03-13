Ruben Amorim challenges Man Utd players

Manchester United resume their fight for the one remaining title they can win this season as they host Real Sociedad for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in the opening leg in San Sebastian last week, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the opener before Mikel Oyarzabal levelled proceedings with a late penalty. But they’ll need more of that magic against Real Sociedad, with this competition the final opportunity for the Red Devils to win silverware this season and rescue what has otherwise been a dismal campaign.

The visitors have been on a middling run of their own, having lost four of their last six games including a 1-0 loss to Sevilla in their last outing, and sit 11th in La Liga. But all the pressure is on United - especially after some of their players were labelled “overpaid” and “underperforming” by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

