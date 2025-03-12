Ruben Amorim responds to Jim Ratcliffe’s criticism of ‘underperforming’ Manchester United squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has reacted to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s description of Manchester United’s players as overpaid and not good enough by saying that everyone at Old Trafford is underperforming and insisting it is up to them to prove the co-owner wrong.

Billionaire Ratcliffe mentioned Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana by name as he complained that United will have to use funds this summer paying for players purchased in previous years. He also cited Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are both out on loan, when saying “some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid” in an interview this week, while he praised manager Amorim for doing a “remarkably good” job.

But with United only 14th in the Premier League and with their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season potentially ending when they face Real Sociedad on Thursday, Amorim said they all need results to alter perceptions.

“I think if we are being honest in this moment, everybody, me, all the players, we are underperforming this season,” he said. “So we can always change that and I include myself in that part of the underperforming.

“You are talking about players like Casemiro, for example, that won everything and we know these kind of players can play so much better. That is the focus. He was honest on that, the focus is to change his mind and change all the people’s minds.”

Amorim is aware of growing criticism of him outside the club and added: “I think it’s the right way to do it, if you are a top player playing in this club, even me. A lot of people say I am not good enough for the club, my feeling is that you can change that with results. In training, I feel that they want this really bad.”

Ratclife revealed he and Amorim can tell each other to “f*** off” in frank but friendly conversations in private. And Amorim added about their relationship: “It’s really good since day one, I think we are really blunt and honest with each other, he’s a little bit of a character, we are quite similar [in] that. I always felt the support of the board and especially Sir Jim. I cannot tell you the conversations but they are simple conversations, clear conversations and honest conversations.”

Mason Mount, who has missed United’s last 19 games, is back in training though he will not be fit for Thursday’s game against Sociedad while Leny Yoro, who came off at half-time against Arsenal, will miss both the Europa League match and Sunday’s trip to Leicester. Harry Maguire may return at the King Power Stadium.