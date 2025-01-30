Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford should be “ashamed” of his Manchester United exile, according to club legend Roy Keane.

The 27-year-old has been frozen out by Ruben Amorim, having last played for the Red Devils in the 2-1 Europa League victory at Viktoria Plzen on 12 December, with his future at the club in serious doubt.

Rashford has been urged “to change” in order to secure a future at Old Trafford, with speculation surrounding a move during the January transfer window.

The England forward has once again been omitted from the squad for Thursday night’s trip to FCSB, although he has now trained with the group after a period of individual training away from the first team.

And another former United legend, Wayne Rooney, maintains the situation is “embarrassing” for Rashford.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane said: “I can’t get involved in the conversation, I still can’t understand at any level. Whatever’s going on with players leaving, months left on contracts, a player who doesn’t train properly…I don’t understand it.

“You might as well leave me out of this conversation. Especially if you think he wants to move, which is more of a reason to train properly so when you go to a new club you’re up to speed and when you leave the club at least you showed a decent attitude. He must be ashamed.”

Rooney revealed he had seen Rashford working alone with a fitness coach in front of parents when he took his children to the club’s Carrington training headquarters.

He said: “I went into Carrington on Sunday to take my kids to game day and Marcus Rashford was out on the training pitch with the fitness coach, but he was right over towards where the parents were walking past for the kids’ games.

Wayne Rooney has had his say on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Man Utd

“I looked at him thinking how embarrassing it must be for him as parents walk past.”

Indeed, Rooney admitted he had spoken to Rashford and told him he needed to leave the club if he was to resurrect his career.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Marcus a couple of times and I’ve given him my thoughts and feelings that he needs to leave the football club because whatever is going on his life and at Manchester United, he’s not the same. For him to have a fresh start, he needs to leave the club.”

PA contributed to this report