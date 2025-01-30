✕ Close 'Watkins is our striker' - Emery reacts to Villa's evening of transfer speculation

Arsenal are preparing a spectacular second bid for striker Ollie Watkins while Aston Villa decide whether to sell the England international or Jhon Duran in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Gunners saw an opening bid rejected just hours before Villa’s Champions League match against Celtic, where Watkins scored and then missed a bizarre penalty, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. Duran, who has received interest from multiple clubs this month, has been strongly linked with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Mathys Tel wants to leave Bayern Munich and is now on Arsenal’s radar having interested Chelsea. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure either Watkins or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while Arsenal lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.

Manchester United are closing in on a deal with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho possibly on the way out Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.

Elsewhere, England international Chloe Kelly has published a statement asking to leave Manchester City before tonight’s Women’s Super League deadline, while Chelsea consider a late move for Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh.

