Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United will look to book their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League as they travel to Romania to face FCSB.

While languishing in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim’s side are unbeaten in this competition and look good bets for automatic progression, avoiding the scheduling pressures that a two-legged play-off tie would pose.

A win would cement a top eight finish while a draw might also be enough, but defeat would see them slip beneath their hosts in Bucharest.

FCSB start the final round of fixtures occupying the final qualification spot for direct progression and just a point behind their opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is FCSB vs Manchester United?

FCSB vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 30 January at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Top scorer Darius Olaru is a key absentee for FCSB, who also have injury concerns over Mihai Lixandru and Octavian Popescu.

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a doubt after suffering a knock against Fulham, while Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans remain sidelined. Marcus Rashford remains at the club for now but is firmly out of favour.

Predicted line-ups

FCSB XI: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Dawa, Radunovic; Alhassan, Sut; Stefanescu; Tanase, Miculescu; Birligea

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund

Odds

FCSB win 23/5

Draw 33/10

Manchester United win 11/17

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.