Manchester United could soon be seeking a successor to Erik ten Hag after a poor start to the season continued with a disastrous defeat to Tottenham.

The hosts were comfortably beaten at Old Trafford, with captain Bruno Fernandes dismissed before half-time in a 3-0 defeat amidst another disappointing performance.

Ten Hag’s side have won just two of their first six Premier League games to put renewed pressure on the Dutchman, who narrowly avoided the sack in the summer.

The club’s hierarchy seemingly explored alternative options as manager before electing to stick with Ten Hag after a mixed season in which they won the FA Cup but struggled for consistency in the league.

open image in gallery Erik ten Hag is under significant pressure ( PA Wire )

Many of the names linked now were also connected with the club in the summer, including former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Now available after bringing his tenure in charge of the national team to an end, Southgate is second-favourite with most bookies.

The top choice, though, is already employed by Manchester United: Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford by joining Ten Hag’s staff as an assistant this summer and could step up were his compatriot to depart. The former striker spent a single season in charge of PSV Eindhoven, taking the club to a Dutch Cup win.

Kieran McKenna previously occupied the role Van Nistelrooy now fulfils, and has done fine work guiding Ipswich Town back into the Premier League. The Northern Irishman was linked with a host of clubs in the summer and could be considered for a return to a club at which he spent five years in a variety of roles.

The heavyweight name at the top of the odds might be that of Thomas Tuchel, sacked by Bayern Munich this summer but with proven pedigree at some of Europe’s top clubs. Also at low prices are former Brighton bosses Roberto De Zerbi, now at Marseille, and Graham Potter, who suggested recently that he was ready for a return to management after a difficult stint at Chelsea.

Odds

Ruud van Nistelrooy 2/1

Gareth Southgate 4/1

Thomas Tuchel 15/2

Kieran McKenna 12/1

Graham Potter 16/1

Roberto De Zerbi 20/1

Thomas Frank 25/1

Zinedine Zidane 25/1

