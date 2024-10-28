Erik ten Hag sacked LIVE: Manchester United line up next manager after decision made
Ten Hag has been sacked after Man Utd made their worst start to a Premier League season
Manchester United are searching for a new manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season.
United made their worst start to a Premier League campaign after nine games and Ten Hag has been relieved of his duties despite signing a one-year contract extension in the summer.
The Dutchman won the FA Cup by beating Manchester City at Wembley to seemingly save his job, but United also held talks with potential replacements after a record-low 8th place finish in the Premier League.
United failed to improve, leaving minority owners Ineos and their new-look football operations department with their first major decision to make.
United spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer but the German has since been appointed England manager and is out of contention.
But Ineos are admirers of former England manager Gareth Southgate, and there has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.
The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.
The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season when United slumped to a record-low 8th position in the Premier League, but ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley.
