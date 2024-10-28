Erik ten Hag has been sacked just four months after signing a contract extension ( Getty Images )

Manchester United are searching for a new manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season.

United made their worst start to a Premier League campaign after nine games and Ten Hag has been relieved of his duties despite signing a one-year contract extension in the summer.

The Dutchman won the FA Cup by beating Manchester City at Wembley to seemingly save his job, but United also held talks with potential replacements after a record-low 8th place finish in the Premier League.

United failed to improve, leaving minority owners Ineos and their new-look football operations department with their first major decision to make.

United spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer but the German has since been appointed England manager and is out of contention.

But Ineos are admirers of former England manager Gareth Southgate, and there has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

