Manchester United vs Leicester betting tips

Friday’s FA Cup fourth round tie may prove to be a welcome distraction for Manchester United and Leicester City. Both teams are wading through horrible seasons in the Premier League, with Ruben Amorim’s Reds in 13th and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes third from bottom in what is looking like a futile fight for survival.

The two teams are familiar foes this season, having already faced each other in the league and the Carabao Cup last 16. Like Friday’s tie, both matches took place at Old Trafford, resulting in 3-0 and 5-2 wins for United.

In a strange twist of fate, Van Nistelrooy was actually interim United boss for both of those games while the club replaced Erik ten Hag. Those wins went a long way to securing him the job at the King Power Stadium and bringing him back to the club where he’s a bonafide legend to try and cause an upset.

Man United vs Leicester betting tips: Attacks win, defences lose

Many punters will back a flurry of goals in this one, with betting sites offering intriguing prices on the ball to ripple the net multiple times. United to win and there to be four or more goals in the match is priced at 6/4 and is worth a look if you’re expecting both teams to play with more freedom than they do in the league.

We saw exactly that during October’s Carabao Cup clash. Seven goals flew in, kick-started by a stunning Casemiro strike from range, as both teams opened up in an entertaining battle.

United have struggled for goals in recent times and there’s ongoing questions around the output of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom will be keen to impress.

Leicester, for all their troubles, do have a side that can punish teams if they’re given a chance. Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss, the two men who scored to beat Tottenham in January, are chief among threats who will be looking to stretch a United defence that will only be made more brittle by the long-term loss of Lisandro Martinez.

Man United vs Leicester betting tips: Bruno & Amad take over

It’s been a season of trying to find the positives amongst the wreckage for United fans. Amad Diallo is undoubtedly the club’s bright spark and matchwinner who is proving vital to anything Amorim’s side do well.

His close control and directness is unique in this United team and makes him an outlet in which the side’s attack is funnelled through. He creates plenty of chances, both for himself and others, so should be on the radar for bettors who expect him to run the Leicester defence ragged.

Bruno Fernandes scored a brace last time out in this fixture and should also come into consideration. He’s not universally adored but the United captain is the kind of player who tries to create something whenever he gets the ball. He’s played deeper recently but generally looks more at ease in cup matches where United seem to play with a little more expression.

United to win and both of these players having at least two shots on target make up a teasing combo on football betting sites and is worth a look for those who want to back something a little more unlikely.

