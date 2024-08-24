Support truly

Erik ten Hag insists Jadon Sancho must fight for his place after the Manchester United winger travelled with the squad to face Brighton despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Sancho has been out of favour at Old Trafford, returning from a loan move to Borussia Dortmund last season. The 24-year-old winger, who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, travelled with the squad to face the Seagulls on Saturday amid a shortage of options.

Ten Hag ultimately chose not to include Sancho on the bench but did urge the player to compete for his place.

“He's here, it was a choice to make, we have had some issues,” Ten Hag explained on TNT Sports.

“So we needed a full squad. He's one of them, he has to compete for his position, we'll have a look. In the squad, it's a long season.”

Ten Hag then opened the door for more transfers before next week’s deadline.

“We will see,” Ten Hag added. “We always have to look, it has to be the right option.”

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho before the Premier League match at the American Express Stadium ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

Ten Hag also believes Alejandro Garnacho has the “X factor” and potential to become a world-class player but urged caution, insisting he still has “a long way to go”.

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in 87 appearances having come through the academy set-up.

Garnacho starred as United won the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and two years on opened the scoring in May’s FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

Alejandro Garnacho and coach Ruud van Nistelrooy after the Fulham match (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He has high potential, 100 per cent. He showed last season he can contribute, he can be a starting XI player.

“But to make the jump to become a world-class player, a long way to go and it starts with very hard work.

“That brought him where he is now and that will bring him to that world-class player because – and that is where I agree – he has the potential (to become).”

Garnacho showed his quality by scoring a fine goal in the eventual Community Shield shoot-out defeat to City and provided a spark again in their Premier League opener.

The winger’s cross was turned home superbly by debutant Joshua Zirkzee in the 1-0 triumph against Fulham as he continues in the footsteps of other exciting United wide men.

“I agree we need but I think every club in the top needs players with, let’s say, the X factor,” Ten Hag said.

Jadon Sancho did not make the squad for the Premier League opener (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We already have seen on occasions that he has shows this X factor, but also others in our squad already have shown it.

“So, if you want to be that player where your colleague is talking about ‘world class’ then you have to do it consistently.”

PA contributed to this report