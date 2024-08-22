Erik ten Hag calls for ‘patience’ as Manchester United target more summer signings

Support truly

Erik ten Hag has called for patience as Manchester United keep “working hard” in their search for a fifth summer signing.

United have been interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte for weeks but there has remained a significant gap in the two clubs’ valuations of the Uruguay international.

The FA Cup winners have spent around £150m this summer but could enter the last week of the transfer window without bolstering their midfield.

Ten Hag, who has signed striker Joshua Zirkzee and defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, said he is “very pleased” with United’s business so far but is keen to strengthen further.

And he said United would: “Be patient, sit, wait. We keep working very hard. We will always try to make the best squad possible. We have a couple of days and we will always improve. As long as we have the opportunity we will look for it.”

Meanwhile, United will be without centre-back Victor Lindelof for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

“He has an issue on his toe,” Ten Hag said. “So hopefully he can return quickly.”

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund all remain sidelined but Jadon Sancho, who was omitted from the squad for the opening-night win over Fulham, is available and in contention.