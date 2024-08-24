Manchester United's Casemiro looks dejected after the match ( Action Images via Reuters )

Joao Pedro hit Manchester United with a stoppage time winner for Brighton in a dramatic finale in the Premier League.

Amad Diallo had dragged the Red Devils level and Erik ten Hag’s side thought they had gone ahead when Alejandro Garnacho converted, only for VAR to rule out the strike after Joshua Zirkzee, who was in an offside position, touched the ball just inches from the goalline.

Former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck had earlier broke the deadlock at the Amex Stadium, as the Seagulls continued their early season form. Welbeck capped a lovely move in the first half, involving Kaoru Mitoma, when he escaped Harry Maguire to poke home into the empty net from close range.

Welbeck then struck the woodwork with a header from close range, before United hit back through Diallo’s strike, which was deflected past Jason Steele.

But the Seagulls seized all three points in the 95th minute through Pedro to keep Fabian Hurzeler's side top of the league.