Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result as Joao Pedro snatches injury-time winner
Erik ten Hag’s men were stunned by the Seagulls in a thrilling lunchtime contest in the Premier League
Joao Pedro hit Manchester United with a stoppage time winner for Brighton in a dramatic finale in the Premier League.
Amad Diallo had dragged the Red Devils level and Erik ten Hag’s side thought they had gone ahead when Alejandro Garnacho converted, only for VAR to rule out the strike after Joshua Zirkzee, who was in an offside position, touched the ball just inches from the goalline.
Former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck had earlier broke the deadlock at the Amex Stadium, as the Seagulls continued their early season form. Welbeck capped a lovely move in the first half, involving Kaoru Mitoma, when he escaped Harry Maguire to poke home into the empty net from close range.
Welbeck then struck the woodwork with a header from close range, before United hit back through Diallo’s strike, which was deflected past Jason Steele.
But the Seagulls seized all three points in the 95th minute through Pedro to keep Fabian Hurzeler’s side top of the league. Follow all the reaction from today’s Premier League encounter below:
Manchester United punished by Brighton’s late show to expose Erik ten Hag’s glaring weakness
The same old for a frustrated Manchester United, but an exhilarating new hope at Brighton. After a summer when so much of the talk was of what might be possible at Old Trafford, a more interesting question for the Premier League might well be just how high Fabian Hurzeler’s side can now go.
There can be no sense of this Brighton project plateauing after a victory like this, where the superb Joao Pedro scored a 95th-minute winner to raise the roof and clinch a fine 2-1 win. The defending was shambolic as three United players somehow left the scorer completely unmarked at the back post, but Brighton had more than displayed their willingness to seize it. Put more bluntly, a manager in the job for just two games still showed Ten Hag what to do to win it. The difference in the subs settled this game.
Man Utd punished by Brighton’s late show to expose Erik ten Hag weakness
Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time winner secured victory for the Seagulls, with Fabian Hurzeler outdoing Ten Hag late on at the Amex Stadium
FT Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
The substitutes did decide the game. Manchester United fell apart after bringing on reinforcements from the bench and the defence as woeful.
Brighton grew in confidence and Joao Pedro, who was class all game, arrived at the right time to turn Simon Adingra’s cross into the back of the net.
Erik ten Hag has more work to do on the training pitch to get United up to the level he needs them to be at.
FT Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
Joao Pedro on impact of boss Fabian Hurzeler: “I think he’s a very good person, he always tries to push us to believe in ourselves, to keep it going. I think it was another big game for us, another three points and this is what he wants: to fight, push, until the end.”
FT Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
More from Joao Pedro who said: “Like the gaffer said to us, we need to believe in ourselves, we know they are United, a big club, but I think everyone wants to show our power. I think this is what motivates us to fight against a big team and you never know. Now we need to think about the next game, another big team.”
FT Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
Brighton match winner Joao Pedro, speaking to TNT Sports: “First I’m very happy for the win.
“I think this goal at the end shows how much we wanted to win the game, first game at home against a big team. I cannot feel better than today. I think the team did well and now we need to rest because we have another big game next weekend.
”I think the fans know the power of the team so they always expect a great game against big teams and today we won so I think everyone is happy and we need to enjoy.”
FT Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
Noussair Mazraoui setting up Amad Diallo is the first time Man Utd have scored a Premier League goal that was both scored and assisted by African players.
FT Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
Since 2022-23, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute (+ stoppage time) than any other side (6); they’d only lost two such games in the first 30 campaigns in the competition combined.
Full-time! Brighton 2-1 Man Utd
90+7 mins: The full-time whistle goes and Brighton have the victory!
It’s a late, late strike from Joao Pedro that has clinched this game for the hosts who remain top of the Premier League table. What a start to the season this has been for them.
The celebrations begin and the Amex Stadium roars in delight. Brighton have beaten Manchester United.
GOAL! Brighton 2-1 Man Utd (Pedro, 90+4)
90+4 mins: That’s got to be the winner!
Brighton have been pushing for it and it looks as though they’ve got the three points. Simon Adingra is slipped into the box on the left side.
Man Utd stand off him and allow him to flick the ball over to the back post. Joao Pedro is wide open and nods the ball into the back of the net!
Brighton 1-1 Man Utd
90+3 mins: Enciso swings a free kick into the box for Brighton but United get it clear. Brighton are looking to end this game as the more aggressive and stronger team.
Four minutes still to play.
