“I’ve always got nicknames,” said Harry Maguire. Yet they are rarely this flattering. A moment of trickery meant ‘Slabhead’ became ‘Harrydinho’, the unlikely flair player in the Manchester United ranks. “I'm happy with that one, that'll do,” said Maguire after United’s emphatic 3-0 win in Bilbao.

The Maguire shimmy, turning the luckless left-back Mikel Jauregizar one way and then the other, was unleashed against Athletic Bilbao, as if a tricky winger had been concealed in the body of a cumbersome centre-back. A fine cross followed, Casemiro scored and Manchester United led.

It might have been a cathartic moment for Maguire, but there have been a few. Two years ago, United went to Spain intent on winning the Europa League and departed defeated 3-0, Maguire and David de Gea horribly culpable in a capitulation to Sevilla.

Fast forward two years and it was Maguire who took United into the Europa League semi-finals, with his 121st-minute header against Lyon.

It was Maguire who then put them on the path towards the final. It came in a manner that surprised even long-time teammates. “What a winger,” said Bruno Fernandes. “I didn’t know he had that in his locker.”

And, indeed, few have seen Maguire beating a full-back near the corner flag, 100m from his own goal. Yet there has been many a sight of him with the ball at his feet. “Dribbling has always been an attribute of mine,” he said. “I did it a lot more when I was younger, dribbling the ball up the pitch out of defence and stepping into midfield.” It was how he impressed at Hull, strolling forward, taking advantage of his role on the left of a back three, showing he was more than just a sizeable stopper. That said, those forays rarely took him into such positions. “It was a bit strange finding myself on the right wing,” he added.

Over the course of six seasons at United, Maguire had completed one cross to a teammate in the penalty area. Until the second was flicked on by Manuel Ugarte for Casemiro, both defensive midfielders about six yards from goal.

open image in gallery Harry Maguire works his magic down the wing in Bilbao ( Getty Images )

“I managed to put a good ball in and we had a lot of bodies in the box so they must have actually trusted me to get the ball in because I couldn't believe how many players were actually waiting for the cross,” Maguire said. “So it was a nice moment, good to contribute to the goal and it was a great header by ‘Case’.”

But perhaps his colleagues were right to have confidence in him. Maguire is an infrequent crosser but another explanation for his career is that he has, in the words of the cliché, good feet for a big man. His pass completion rate is regularly above 90 percent in a season. An ability to pick teammates out separates him from many a centre-back. He didn’t choose the fee but it is a reason why United paid a world record fee for a defender at £80m.

open image in gallery Manchester United celebrated a memorable European night in Bilbao ( PA Wire )

So is his character. Maguire has been beleaguered and mocked at times at Old Trafford. He has looked forlorn when mistakes have followed him. He has been stripped of the captaincy. He would have been sold in 2023 but, rather than going to West Ham, he chose to remain. That staying power is proof of his strength. Erik ten Hag tried to get rid of Maguire and came to rely on him. Ruben Amorim may not have been initially convinced, either, but has called Maguire a “lesson for all players”. Life at United isn’t always easy, but Maguire, whose contract has been extended for a further year, is one of its survivors. Now he feels resurgent yet realistic. “I wouldn't say it's my best season at the club, if I'm being honest,” he added. “The first two seasons coming into a team what finished sixth the year before. Then, the first season I was here. I think we kept the most clean sheets in Europe and finished third. The second season, again, I think we were second most in Europe, finished second. So I think that's my two best seasons at the club, form-wise.”

open image in gallery Harry Maguire of Manchester United applauds the fans in Bilbao ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

Yet a reason to wonder is the way Maguire has brought the right kind of drama. There was his injury-time equaliser against Porto, his injury-time winner against Leicester, his extra-time, injury-time winner against Lyon. “I must say, the big moments this year for sure have been a lot better than previous seasons,” Maguire added.

And United’s year would have been much worse without him. Now it could end with the Europa League trophy in the cabinet. “It wouldn't save the season because I think it's been disappointing,” Maguire insisted. “There's been too many games that we've lost, far too inconsistent. It's been a bit of a mess in the middle of the season, the transition period us players didn't handle well enough, we didn't take the responsibility well enough from moving manager to manager and we took too long in embedding into new ideas.” Yet if one of Amorim’s new ideas was that the man restored as first-choice centre-back would have a useful sideline as an emergency striker, now Maguire has found a third role. As a skilful right winger. As Harrydinho.