Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Old Trafford

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 December 2024 07:21 EST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Manchester United continue their search for their first Premier League win under new boos Ruben Amorim as Everton visit Old Trafford.

A draw at Ipswich represented a mixed start to life under the Portuguese manager last weekend, with an early goal unable to be built upon in a performance that showed the scale of the challenge facing Amorim. Some flaws were evident in the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt, too, but a Rasmus Hojlund double returned Manchester United to winning ways with Amorim receiving a huge reception as he made his home debut.

He returns to the touchline of his new abode a few days later hoping his side can propel themselves back into the top half. But visitors Everton will spy vulnerability as they seek a win that would lift them clear of an increasingly crowded and competitive relegation battle. Sean Dyche’s side have not scored in their last three games yet may fancy their chances against a remodelled backline.

Follow all of the latest from Old Trafford in our live blog below:

Recommended

Line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dalot, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye; Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye; Beto..

Subs: Mangala, Begovic, Patterson, Coleman, Harrison, Virginia, O’Brien, Armstrong, Calvert-Lewin.

Chris Wilson1 December 2024 12:21

Match facts

Manchester United have won their last four Premier League games against Everton, last having a longer such run between December 1999 and February 2004 (9).

Everton have won just one of their last 31 Premier League away games against Manchester United (D8 L22), picking up a 1-0 victory in December 2013.

Manchester United have won 41 Premier League games against Everton, more than any side has beaten another in the competition’s history.

Chris Wilson1 December 2024 12:10

Is Manchester United v Everton on TV?

This fixture has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, so fans at home will not be able to watch it. Instead, Chelsea vs Aston Vila is the first ‘Super Sunday’ fixture on Sky Sports, followed by Liverpool vs Manchester City at 4pm.

You can also follow those matches in our dedicated blogs.

Chris Wilson1 December 2024 12:00

Team news

For United, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have both returned to training this week, while Jonny Evans will be assessed.

Everton forwards Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are still working on a recovery, while Seamus Coleman is back in training but is unlikely to feature at Old Trafford.

James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are still out.

Chris Wilson1 December 2024 11:50

Manchester United vs Everton

United head into this game sitting in 13th – with just 16 points – after their draw against Ipswich last weekend.

They earned a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt after coming from behind in midweek, though there were encouraging signs from some players in that match.

Much will once again be made of Amorim’s chosen formation and how the players are seen to be adapting to it.

Everton’s form has been similarly mixed, with 0-0 draws against Brentford and West Ham in their last two games and a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the match before that.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Toffees either, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea up next in three of their four upcoming matches.

Chris Wilson1 December 2024 11:40

Manchester United vs Everton

Good morning and welcome to coverage of Manchester United v Everton in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of United for his first domestic home match and just his second in the league, and they welcome an Everton side that has struggled in recent weeks – though Sean Dyche’s men sit just two places and five points below the Red Devils.

Chris Wilson1 December 2024 11:32

Manchester United vs Everton

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

1 December 2024 11:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in