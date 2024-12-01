Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Manchester United continue their search for their first Premier League win under new boos Ruben Amorim as Everton visit Old Trafford.
A draw at Ipswich represented a mixed start to life under the Portuguese manager last weekend, with an early goal unable to be built upon in a performance that showed the scale of the challenge facing Amorim. Some flaws were evident in the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt, too, but a Rasmus Hojlund double returned Manchester United to winning ways with Amorim receiving a huge reception as he made his home debut.
He returns to the touchline of his new abode a few days later hoping his side can propel themselves back into the top half. But visitors Everton will spy vulnerability as they seek a win that would lift them clear of an increasingly crowded and competitive relegation battle. Sean Dyche’s side have not scored in their last three games yet may fancy their chances against a remodelled backline.
Follow all of the latest from Old Trafford in our live blog below:
Line-ups
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dalot, Rashford, Zirkzee.
Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye; Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye; Beto..
Subs: Mangala, Begovic, Patterson, Coleman, Harrison, Virginia, O’Brien, Armstrong, Calvert-Lewin.
Match facts
Manchester United have won their last four Premier League games against Everton, last having a longer such run between December 1999 and February 2004 (9).
Everton have won just one of their last 31 Premier League away games against Manchester United (D8 L22), picking up a 1-0 victory in December 2013.
Manchester United have won 41 Premier League games against Everton, more than any side has beaten another in the competition’s history.
Is Manchester United v Everton on TV?
This fixture has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, so fans at home will not be able to watch it. Instead, Chelsea vs Aston Vila is the first ‘Super Sunday’ fixture on Sky Sports, followed by Liverpool vs Manchester City at 4pm.
You can also follow those matches in our dedicated blogs.
Team news
For United, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have both returned to training this week, while Jonny Evans will be assessed.
Everton forwards Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are still working on a recovery, while Seamus Coleman is back in training but is unlikely to feature at Old Trafford.
James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are still out.
Manchester United vs Everton
United head into this game sitting in 13th – with just 16 points – after their draw against Ipswich last weekend.
They earned a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt after coming from behind in midweek, though there were encouraging signs from some players in that match.
Much will once again be made of Amorim’s chosen formation and how the players are seen to be adapting to it.
Everton’s form has been similarly mixed, with 0-0 draws against Brentford and West Ham in their last two games and a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the match before that.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Toffees either, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea up next in three of their four upcoming matches.
Manchester United vs Everton
Good morning and welcome to coverage of Manchester United v Everton in the Premier League.
Ruben Amorim takes charge of United for his first domestic home match and just his second in the league, and they welcome an Everton side that has struggled in recent weeks – though Sean Dyche’s men sit just two places and five points below the Red Devils.
