Ruben Amorim has said Mason Mount wants “really badly” to become a success at Manchester United, as the coach insisted he has huge belief in one of the signings who struggled for Erik ten Hag.

Mount joined United from Chelsea for £55m in 2023 but has only begun seven league games and only scored one goal in an injury-hit time at Old Trafford.

But the 2021 Champions League winner made Amorim’s starting XI for his first win, the 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, and delivered one of the best performances of his time at United.

And head coach Amorim said: “First thing is he is working really hard. And then you have to understand the human also. He wants this really badly. That is the most important thing. He has proven to all of you that he is a talented player. He was European champion.

“So we believe a lot in him. He has to stay fit. And like all the guys in the team, they are quality players, they have to improve and believe in themselves.

“Today, he did a great job, and you see in some moments and details that Mason Mount is a proper footballer. So we believe a lot in him, especially believe a lot in Mason Mount.”

open image in gallery Mason Mount impressed in Man United’s victory over Bodo/Glimt ( Getty Images )

Amorim said he will try and walk his players through their new duties as he tries to get them used to his system and style of play.

The Portuguese faces a challenge getting Ten Hag’s team to adapt to his demands during a packed period of the season, which gives them less time on the training pitch.

And he has also ruled out using too much video analysis in his attempts to coach them.

“I was a football player. Videos more than 12 minutes? Forget,” he smiled. “Because of concentration. So, we have to work on... imagining being in an indoor stadium. Instead of video, we do it like walking and jogging. It’s a way to do it. Showing some video.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim was all smiles after sealing his first win as Man United coach ( Getty Images )

“Then we have all the staff. For example, Carlos [Fernandes, Amorim’s assistant] is with the strikers. They will show individual moments. So we will try to cope with that. Everyone has a job in the staff and they are more important maybe than me.

“Try to see the game and what is missing. They are very good players, they need to believe and we will show individual stuff. Team stuff. And if you cannot run, you can jog.”