Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Latest updates as Ruben Amorim takes charge of first home game
After a disappointing start under their new manager, Manchester United will look to get back on track in the Europa League
Manchester United will seek their first win under Ruben Amorim as their new manager takes charge at Old Trafford for the first time.
The hosts welcome Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt to Old Trafford in Amorim’s first Europa League game looking to get their stuttering campaign back on track. While the Portuguese coach’s opening fixture against Ipswich brought a new system and new approach, many of the same failings that led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag remained apparent as Manchester United ceded an early lead to be held at Portman Road.
Their visitors tonight begin the fifth round of fixtures in this revamped league phase a point ahead of Amorim’s side, though may have one eye on Sunday’s decisive Eliteserien fixture against relegated Lillestrom. Victory there will secure a fourth title in five years for the club, who play their home games inside the Arctic Circle and should thus have few qualms with a chilly Manchester night.
Follow all of the action from Old Trafford in our live blog below:
Man Utd will ‘suffer for a long period’ in bid to win games: Ruben Amorim
True cost of Manchester United redundancies revealed as revenue drops
Manchester United spent £8.6m restructuring and paying off the 250 members of staff who were sacked as Sir Jim Ratcliffe culled the number of employees at Old Trafford.
The costs – described in their first-quarter accounts as “restructuring of the group’s operations, including a redundancy scheme” – contributed to United making a £6.9m operating loss for the first three months of the financial year, though the club had a net profit of £1.4m.
United’s revenue was down £14m on the equivalent period last year, though the wage bill was also £10m lower.
Ruben Amorim explains key to getting Marcus Rashford back to his best: ‘He has to want it’
Ruben Amorim has vowed to help Marcus Rashford get back to his best – but said it is up to the Manchester United forward to take the lead and show he wants it.
Rashford scored the first goal of Amorim’s reign, and his 136th for the club, after just 81 seconds in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich.
But after scoring a career-best 30 in 2022/23, the England international struck just eight times in 43 matches last season and only scored one Premier League goal under Erik ten Hag this year.
Amorim fielded Rashford as a striker at Portman Road and believes it was tough for him to compete with Ipswich’s tall centre-backs but thinks the 27-year-old’s attitude will be the key part if he is to return to his top levels.
Ruben Amorim sings praises of ‘real star’ Roy Keane after Ed Sheeran incident
Ruben Amorim laughed off pop star Ed Sheeran gatecrashing his interview at Ipswich as the Manchester United boss said Roy Keane was the “real star”.
The 39-year-old led the Red Devils to Portman Road on Sunday for his first match since succeeding Erik ten Hag as head coach.
Marcus Rashford’s early opener was cancelled out in the 1-1 draw at Ipswich, where Amorim’s live interview with Sky Sports after the game was interrupted by Sheeran.
Ruben Amorim’s Old Trafford debut comes with burning Manchester United question
A week has served as a crash course in managing Manchester United for Ruben Amorim. There was the hope and disappointment, the flying start at Ipswich and the underwhelming draw of a team held by one of lesser talent, acquired for lesser resources. There was the initial indication of how bright the spotlight shines, of the blend of football and celebrity that United tend to attract.
Before Amorim had got a win, he had an apology from Ed Sheeran after the pop star gatecrashed his post-match interview at Portman Road. It was not necessary. “Sometimes you overcomplicate things,” said the Portuguese, aware such artificial controversies did not come his way in his homeland. “It was nothing, a simple thing to say hello to one of the commentators. And I was with Roy Keane, who is a real star.”
If that was a way of underlining that his focus remains on the football, there will be another novel experience for Amorim on Thursday: a first match at Old Trafford, with the visit of Bodo/Glimt
Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE
A very good evening and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. Ruben Amorim takes to the Old Trafford touchline for the first time tonight since his appointment as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor, and the Portuguese manager will be hoping to spark a stuttering campaign into life against Norwegian opposition.
Kick off is at 8pm GMT.
