Manchester United fans plan protest over ticket price hike

Manchester United supporters are planning to stage a protest against ticket prices ahead of their Premier League match against Everton on Sunday after the club announced plans to remove concession prices for the rest of this season.

The move will see ticket costs for members rise to £66 and has been criticised by supporters’ groups, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) warning that it may lead to a “significant price rise” for next season and expressing its disappointment at not being consulted over the change.

United and Everton fans will join together outside of Old Trafford in support of the Football Supporters’ Association’s (FSA’s) ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty campaign’. Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will also display the banner ahead of their match at Anfield later that day.

The increase of ticket prices comes amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting drive at Old Trafford. The previous prices for members tickets were £40 for adults and £25 for children under 16.

A statement from MUST said: “The club has provided zero consultation on the matter, neither with the forum nor the Fan Advisory Board nor MUST.

“We were simply informed of the decision that there will be price rises affecting certain fans that are ‘urgently needed’ to address profitability and sustainability concerns.

“There is a risk that this is only the opening salvo of what will surely be massive pressure to implement a significant price rise for next season. Once they have got used to charging £132 for a parent and child, will they really go back to the old pricing levels for next season?”

Another statement from supporters’ group The 1958 read: "With 19 out of 20 Premier League clubs increasing ticket prices this season, FC58, Everton, Liverpool and City supporters will display the FSA banner to raise awareness that any future season ticket price increases, removal of concessions, and treating match-going supporters as an easy target to make quick revenues will not be tolerated.

"With the discussions around the rebuild or redevelopment of Old Trafford, we need to send a message to the club that we are laser focused on keeping football affordable and looking after our loyal, match-going fan base.

"Manchester United have announced that they will be selling tickets to members for the remainder of the season at a minimum of £66 irrespective of if you are under 16, youth, OAP or disabled, which is a clear exploitation of the loyal fan base and their first move towards dynamic pricing."