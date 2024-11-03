Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups after hosts confirm Ruben Amorim’s appointment
Ruud van Nistelrooy is still in charge of this match and will want another strong performance after midweek win
Manchester United host Chelsea in today’s late Premier League kick off with interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy still in charge despite the club hiring a new permanent manager in Ruben Amorim.
Amorim will take over at Old Trafford on November 11 as the full-time replacement for Erik ten Hag with Van Nistelrooy holding the reins until then. The Dutchman is keen to remain on the backroom staff when Amorim takes up his post and leading United to victory over Chelsea, backing up a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup, will do his credentials no harm.
Chelsea will be difficult opponents to beat though. Manager Enzo Maresca has high hopes this season and will be targeting the Champions League spots even though he has admitted the Chelsea higher-ups have not made that a goal this year. Chelsea defeated Newcastle in the league last Sunday and wil be confident of ending an 11-match winless run at United.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?
The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 3 November at Old Trafford, Manchester.
How can I watch and is it on TV?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE
Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in the Old Trafford dugout ahead of the arrival of Ruben Amorim.
The club confirmed the appointment of Amorim, from November 11, after sacking Erik ten Hag following the 2-1 defeat at West Ham last weekend - to leave United 14th.
Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup fourth round in midweek, as the club legend enjoyed a confidence-boosting start in charge.
Chelsea, who have high hopes this season under Enzo Maresca, will see a statement win at Old Trafford to end an 11-match winless run at United - dating back to May 2013.
Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Sunday’s late kick-off between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.
The match sees the first home league game of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s brief tenure in charge of United, while Chelsea look to continue their promising resurgence under Enzo Maresca.
We’ll have all the build-up, news and updates here.
