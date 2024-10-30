Ruud van Nistelrooy happy to ‘help and serve’ Manchester United’s next manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy has vowed to stay on at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim if he is wanted to and said he will serve as interim manager for as long as they ask him to.

The former United striker won his first game in temporary charge after Erik ten Hag’s sacking by overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup, with both Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scoring twice.

But while United have made Amorim their top target to take over and are willing to trigger his release clause with Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese has a 30-day release clause and United are in negotiations to bring the 39-year-old to Old Trafford sooner and to try and take his coaching staff of Daniel Fernandes and Adelio Candido as well.

It means Van Nistelrooy is likely to be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea and could be at the helm for rather longer, with the 48-year-old adamant he will not walk away.

“Of course – I came here as an assistant to help the club,” he said. “Now in this role, I’m helping as long as needed. In the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further to build towards the future that’s what I’m here for.”

Van Nistelrooy has spent a year in charge of PSV Eindhoven and has ambitions to be a manager again in his own right. He was interviewed for the Burnley job last summer before joining Ten Hag’s revamped coaching team.

And he said he is happy to remain on the backroom staff for Amorim if there is a role for him, adding: “I’m here to help and serve and give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”