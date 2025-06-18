Manchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE: Club World Cup team news, line-ups and more today
Pep Guardiola’s side get their campaign underway in Philadelphia
Manchester City get their Club World Cup campaign started on Wednesday with a group stage encounter against Moroccan side Wydad AC.
Pep Guardiola will be keen to see what new signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki can bring to the team after the club forked out £108m to bring all three of them in at the start of the transfer window.
City’s rebuild following the exit of Kevin de Bruyne means there is no place in the squad for Jack Grealish who is also rumoured to be on the verge of an exit this summer. Bernardo Silva is set to captain the team having seemingly committed his future to the club.
Wydad AC finished third in the Botola Pro 1 league in Morocco but should prove to be no challenge for City if the Premier League side are up to match fitness.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
When and where is Man City vs Wydad AC?
Manchester City face Wydad at midday ET in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 18. That is 5pm BST.
The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, and holds just shy of 68,000.
Team news
Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, O'Reilly, Vitor Reis, Ake; Reijnders; Savio, Foden Cherki, Doku; Marmoush.
Wydad AC XI: Benabid; Moufid, Moufi, Boutouil, Meijers, Ferreira; Amrabat, Zemraoui, El Moubarik, Lorch; Mailula.
Man City vs Wydad AC LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City’s Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news prior to kick-off.
