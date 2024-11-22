Manchester City vs Tottenham betting tips

Erling Haaland to score two or more - 5/2 William Hill

Both teams to score, Haaland and Son Heung Min over 1.5 shots on target each - 14/1 bet365

Manchester City vs Tottenham betting preview

The international break came at a great time for Manchester City and Tottenham. Both teams suffered sobering defeats last time out and are not where they want to be in the Premier League, adding extra importance to Saturday evening’s clash at the Etihad Stadium (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

City’s late capitulation against Brighton underlined the worrying factor that keeps creeping into view this season: they just aren’t as good without Rodri. While it doesn’t take a genius to work out missing the Ballon d’Or winner will drop the team’s quality, few would have expected the extent of how conspicuous his absence is.

Reports of Pep Guardiola signing an extension to remain at the club should provide a boost after the manager racked up four consecutive defeats for the first time in his career.

It’s the same old story for Spurs. A season of high potential is faltering, despite Ange Postecoglu’s entertaining style. In October, they handed Crystal Palace their first win of the season. Two weeks ago, they provided the same gift to Ipswich. An away trip against Man City is the perfect opportunity to push on from their mid-table standing.

Spurs have already beaten City once this season, knocking them out of the EFL Cup, yet some betting apps make them as big as 5/1 to overcome Guardiola’s men again. City do tend to struggle against Spurs, so quotes of 8/15 for the home side look a bit on the short side.

Man City vs Tottenham betting tips: Haaland to return to form

Few strikers would be lambasted for being ‘out of form’ after four goals in five club games like Erling Haaland is. The Norwegian’s insane strike rate works against him in such situations where he still puts up numbers most forwards could only ever dream of.

He had an excellent international break, scoring and assisting against Slovenia, before notching a hat-trick against Kazakhstan. That’s bad news for Spurs, who have seen Haaland wheel off in celebration with three goals in his four Premier League appearances against them.

Both sides are working through a number of injury concerns. The return of Micky Van de Ven would be huge for the visitors, who need pace down the middle to be able to track Haaland’s runs.

Cristian Romero picked up a knock on international duty and would be sorely missed if he doesn’t return fully fit, his combative nature crucial to Spurs imposing physicality against a City side that will grow in confidence if their passing rhythm goes uninterrupted.

Spurs’ soft defence makes Haaland scoring a brace or more an interesting prospect for punters. Football betting sites don’t expect Postecoglu’s side to keep a clean sheet, a luxury they were last afforded at the end of September in the 3-0 win over a dismal Manchester United.

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction 1: Erling Haaland to score two or more - 5/2 William Hill

Man City vs Tottenham odds: Leaky defences to struggle

Spurs’ best hopes of coming away with anything is to attack Man City. That fits with the Postecoglu ethos and it makes even more sense at a time when the home side are showing vulnerabilities at the back.

Man City having just two clean sheets in the Premier League at this point of the season should give Spurs encouragement. They have an excellent attacking trident, with Son Heung Min and Brennan Johnson flanking Dominic Solanke.

Dejan Kulusevski’s support sweeps through the middle, maintaining an intensity in attack that is only elevated by Pedro Porro sprinting forwards from deep. It’s thrilling, risky and will likely cause this match to be extremely open.

That could be good news for bettors who fancy backing both teams to score and star players being at the heart of the action on betting sites. It would be very Man City and Spurs if this fixture reverts to the former thrashing their opponents, reinforcing what we know about both teams: Man City are inevitable, Spurs are breakable.

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction 2: Both teams to score, Haaland and Son Heung Min over 1.5 shots on target each 14/1 - bet365

