William and Kate to celebrate 14th wedding anniversary on Scottish island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th wedding anniversary with a trip to Scotland, focusing on the vitality of rural communities.

Their two-day visit will take them to the Isle of Mull, off Scotland’s west coast, where they will engage with local craftspeople, farmers, and residents. The visit underscores the couple's commitment to highlighting the contributions and challenges faced by these communities.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

They wed in a grand fairy-tale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with the aisle of the Gothic London church lined with trees.

William and Kate had their first child, Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018, and it appears their relationship, following Kate’s cancer journey, remains strong.

Map of Isle of Mull:

William has a connection with the Isle of Mull because it is part of lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isles, one of a number of Scottish titles he inherited from his father when Charles became King.

When in Scotland, William and Kate are officially known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

open image in gallery Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, (the Prince and Princess of Wales) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey ( John Stillwell/PA Wire )

They will begin their visit on April 29 in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where the popular BBC children’s television series Balamory was filmed.

The couple will visit a hall that serves as a community hub in the town and also tour the Tobermory producers market at the town’s harbour, sampling produce and meeting some of Mull’s makers and creators.

During the visit, William and Kate’s Royal Foundation will announce a partnership to support and develop two community spaces across Mull, with the project aiming to ensure residents can continue to meet and join activities.

They will also visit a croft and restaurant on the west coast, meeting the Hebridean sheep farmed on the 50-acre site and helping select garden produce for the menu.

On the final day, William and Kate will meet countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest, join a school group as they take part in outdoor learning, and meet Ardura Acorns, an early years outdoor learning play group that includes nature trails, den-building and animal tracking.

The visit aims to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.