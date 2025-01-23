Man City complete signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have taken their spending past £120m in a week by bringing in forward Omar Marmoush for €70m (£59m).

The Egypt international has joined from Eintracht Frankfurt to give City three signings in four days, after Abdukodir Khusanov on Monday and Vitor Reis on Tuesday.

Marmoush, who is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season, passed a medical in Manchester and has signed a four-and-a-half year contract.

He has followed defenders Khusanov and Reis as part of manager Pep Guardiola’s expensive mid-season rebuild.

The 25-year-old is a late developer, and Eintracht are making a huge profit after signing him on a free transfer in 2023, while his fee could rise by a further €5m in add-ons.

Marmoush, has scored 20 goals and contributed 13 assists for Eintracht this season and City believe he has the attributes of a high-class forward.

Marmoush said: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.

“With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

“And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture. I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team. I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

Marmoush has scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season ( Getty Images )

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Omar is an accomplished and exciting forward, and I’m delighted he’s joining us. He’s had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches.

“He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset.

“I also have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him further develop his superb attacking talent.”