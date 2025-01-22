Manchester City accused of ‘tapping up’ 18-year-old centre-back prospect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have been accused of tapping up teenage defender Juma Bah by his club Real Valladolid.

The Spanish side say the 18-year-old and his agent told them on Tuesday he would be unilaterally terminating his contract and that the player from Sierra Leone then failed to report for training on Wednesday morning.

Valladolid say City are "behind this decision" and "advised the player to take this route".

The club said they were told by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Wednesday that the funds needed to activate the termination clause in Bah's contract had been paid.

“Previously, yesterday afternoon, Manchester City sent a statement asking Real Valladolid to open negotiations for the player for a possible permanent transfer,” the Spanish top-flight club said in a statement.

“Today, the Sierra Leonean has decided not to show up at his workplace for morning training. For all these reasons, the club holds the player responsible for the breach of his contractual commitments, and has asked its legal department to initiate disciplinary action in this regard.

The statement added that Valladolid had been placed in a "defenceless position" by City and that they "reserve the right to resort to the appropriate legal and sporting jurisdictions to exercise (our) rights and defend (our) interests.

"The player's intention, supposedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent, has caused great disappointment and indignation within Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma Bah with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime," the statement added.

City have declined to comment.

Bah first moved to Valladolid from AIK Freetong in his home country last summer, and was initially on loan before the Spanish club activated a purchase option to sign him on 1 January.

Manchester City have completed the signings of young defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov this week.

