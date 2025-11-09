Man City vs Liverpool live: Title contenders meet in Premier League hoping to close gap on Arsenal
City host Liverpool at the Etihad with both sides looking to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race
Manchester City host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash as the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium for Sunday’s late kick off. Both sides are fighting to mark themselves out as the main title challengers to Arsenal, who sit top of the table with 26 points from 11 games.
City’s recent form is the most promising after just one loss from their last 10 matches leaves Pep Guardiola’s team in third place – seven points behind the Gunners – but with the possibility of closing that gap to four if they are triumphant this afternoon.
However, despite a run in which they lost four league matches on the bounce, Liverpool seem to have turned a corner with big wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid in the past week. Arne Slot’s side are hoping to continue that momentum in Manchester and a victory against their recent rivals is sure to reignite their stuttering title defence.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad below:
Alisson and Frimpong will be absent
Arne Slot’s talk with the media also revealed that Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson as well as full-back Jeremie Frimpong.
Both are absent with injuries but Slot is confident they will be back with the team by the end of November at the latest.
Is Isak ready to return?
Liverpool are hopeful Alexander Isak will be available after the forward resumed training with the first time.
Isak has missed the last four games through injury and may not be up to full fitness in time for the game today.
"I know that I said three weeks ago that his pre-season has ended so now it's time for us to see where he is. But I have to come back to those words," said Arne Slot.
"But you cannot compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. As much as we try to replicate it, that's simply not possible. So, again I have to say, give him some time."
Pep Guardiola provides Rodri injury update ahead of Liverpool visit
Manchester City are unlikely to risk Rodri in Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
The Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder missed the midweek Champions League defeat of Borussia Dortmund after suffering another injury setback.
Rodri can only play one game a week
Managing Rodri’s recovery from injury has bee tricky for Pep Guardiola especially as the midfielder isn’t yet able to commit to Man City’s busy schedule.
“Rodri can play one game a week, but the problem is we play every three days and then there is the national team,” said Guardiola.
“It’s another way. Play one game a week, you recover perfectly. Problem is [when it is] every three or four days. We knew it. It was a long injury. History says the year after, you have problems.
“We tried to avoid it, but the stats say that. One game a week you recover fine, but me as a manager, [when] the doctors say he is ready, he is going to play.”
More from Guardiola on Rodri
Pep Guardiola was more revealing about the need to get Rodri back on the pitch as his influence is also key for players such as Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic.
“We want Rodri back as soon as possible,” said the Man City boss.
“After a while he has a setback and it’s a small thing, by now we don’t have [Mateo Kovacic] either, so we have just one holding midfielder.
“It’s massively important that he’s back. I only want Rodri to be happy. When he starts to smile again, he’s one of the most competitive players I’ve ever met and how he push his teammates is unbelievable.”
Rodri to return after international break
Pep Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of key midfielder Rodri and claimed he should be fit to play after the international break.
Rodri has made eight appearances for this season and was a late sub in the win over Bournemouth last weekend.
But he missed the midweek win over Borussia Dortmund and seems unlikely to face Liverpool as he works on his match fitness.
“I think we won’t take a risk ahead of the international break. We have to find the moment he feels strong and fit to sustain the actions in the game properly,” Guardiola said when asked if Rodri would face Liverpool.
“Still we are in November, and the best of the season is ahead of us and we need him. We are playing without the Ballon d’Or winner of two seasons ago and a massively important player for us.”
The champions’ dilemma that left Liverpool and Man City in the same hole
They may come to be seen as contrasting ways to lose a grip upon a title. The 2024 champions’ defence of their crown was over before Christmas, destroyed because they did too little to their title-winning team.
Their 2025 successors, their manager accepted, may have changed too much. Now Manchester City and Liverpool meet with the possibility that the loser will be 10 points behind Arsenal, out of contention before the November international break.
Champions tend to display a consistency and victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid allowed Arne Slot to smile: “We were actually very consistent (before then) but we were consistent in losing so that wasn’t the idea.”
The champions’ dilemma that left Liverpool and Man City in the same hole
Liverpool's early team news
Liverpool will still be without number one Alisson meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili keeps his place in goal. Alexander Isak could make a return to the bench but is unlikely to start ahead of Hugo Ekitike.
After their fine performances in attacking midfield against Real Madrid, Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz will be expected to play the same roles.
Predicted Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.
Manchester City early team news
Man City were without Rodri again for the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund in midweek but could welcome the Spaniard back to the bench for the Liverpool visit. Mateo Kovacic remains out with a long-term ankle injury.
Predicted Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch the game on streaming platform Sky Go.
