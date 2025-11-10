Arne Slot fumes at ‘wrong decision’ to disallow Liverpool’s equaliser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot felt the decision to disallow their equaliser against Manchester City was wrong but accepted his side were second-best in the 3-0 defeat.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku gave the hosts a convincing victory, but Slot was unhappy Virgil van Dijk’s header which would have made it 1-1 was ruled out for Andy Robertson being in an offside position.

“I think it is obvious and clear the wrong decision has been made,” he told Sky Sports.

“He (Robertson) didn’t interfere at all with what the goalkeeper can do. Immediately after the game someone showed me a goal the same referee allowed for City against Wolves last season.”

Despite his frustrations, Slot could have no complaints about the result.

“A very difficult first half for us. They were pressing us really high, we struggled a lot in the first half. It was obvious they were better than us,” he added.

“You are hoping you can get to the end of the half 1-0 behind and then there were five to 10 minutes that were influential: Instead of going 1-1, it went to 2-0.

“But that could have influenced the game in a positive way for us as the first half we were so poor.”

Asked about their title defence Slot said: “Last season when we were eight points clear it never felt it was done already, but as Liverpool manager at this moment in time I don’t think I should talk about the number one position.”

City boss Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1,000th game with a comprehensive victory, but credited the players for the success.

“My players gave me a good present with this performance against the champions,” he said.

“We had to perform good and many good things happened, they all performed to the highest level.

“Defensively it was really good. We know their threat in behind with Mo (Salah) and the quality of (Dominik) Szoboszlai and (Florian) Wirtz, and we have incredible energy with our people. Playing at home and winning is good for the international break.

“Gigi (Donnarumma) made the saves he should, both the full-backs were outstanding. The midfielders gave us a lot of passes and control.

“Of course the threat of Jeremy (Doku) was outstanding alongside Erling (Haaland).”