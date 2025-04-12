Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Man City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Hosts continue hunt for Champions League place in Premier League clash

Can Crystal Palace continue their good recent form as they visit the Etihad Stadium?

Richard Jolly
at Etihad Stadium
,Flo Clifford
Saturday 12 April 2025 06:38 EDT
Comments
Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League (PA Wire)

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to further their bid for a Champions League place.

A dreary derby draw represented another disappointing performance from Pep Guardiola’s side in the absence of Erling Haaland, though their hopes of salvaging a difficult season have been boosted with the Premier League now guaranteed five qualification spots in Europe’s top tier. Manchester City can put the pressure on Chelsea and Newcastle, who play tomorrow, by climbing above the pair with victory here.

A win will not come easily, though, against a visiting side in fine form. A chaotic, card-riddled clash with rivals Brighton provided a fourth win in five league games as Oliver Glasner continues to take the south London club up the table. Three points here would continue their charge into the top half as they seek another strong end to the season.

Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 12:10

Semi-automated offsides to make Premier League debut in Man City vs Crystal Palace

Following additional non-live testing in the Premier League, semi-automated offsides will now be used for the first time in the top flight this season, using virtual offside lines and graphics along with optical player tracking for those watching at home or in a stadium.

The technology will be used for the first time in the top flight in today’s 12.30pm kick-off.

A Premier League statement said: “Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.”

Premier League to introduce offside technology this month

The system was debuted in English football during the FA Cup fifth round
Flo Clifford12 April 2025 12:00

How the table stands

Manchester City are in sixth, one point behind Chelsea in fourth and Newcastle in sixth, but can put the pressure on them with a win today as both those teams play tomorrow.

Guardiola’s side have been boosted by the news that the Premier League is guaranteed a fifth Champions League spot next season, courtesy of Arsenal beating Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Crystal Palace meanwhile are in 11th but are one of the league’s form teams, unbeaten in seven games, and clung on to beat Brighton 2-1 last time out despite two red cards in a chaotic, feisty game.

Oliver Glasner’s men are among the mid-table side pushing for European spots and are five points behind eighth-place Fulham with a game in hand.

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:55

Three sent off as Crystal Palace cling on to beat Brighton

Nine-man Crystal Palace clung on to a 2-1 lead through 12 minutes of second-half added time at Selhurst Park to secure their first league double over arch-rivals Brighton in 92 years.

Jean-Philippe Mateta fired the hosts in front three minutes in, but Danny Welbeck drew the sides level before the break, surpassing Pascal Gross as Brighton’s top Premier League goal-scorer in the process.

Daniel Munoz put Palace back in front 10 minutes after the restart before both Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were sent off with second yellow cards.

Three sent off as Crystal Palace cling on to beat Brighton

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton: Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were sent off for the hosts but they hung on with nine men
Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:50

'Selectorial bingo' from Guardiola

Pep Guardiola's latest game of selectorial bingo has produced a side with a surfeit of holding midfielders, a shortage of out-and-out wingers, quite a lot of academy players and yet several experienced ones. James McAtee makes his first league start for City as one of three homegrown players in the initial 11; with Rico Lewis, who always scores against Palace, and Nico O'Reilly, but minus the injured Phil Foden. Palace, meanwhile, are without the suspended Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah.

Richard Jolly at the Etihad
Richard Jolly12 April 2025 11:45

How to watch

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage live now from 11am BST. Subscribers can live stream via discovery+.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm at the Etihad.

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:40

Team news - Crystal Palace

Palace boss Oliver Glasner makes one change from the Eagles’ chaotic 2-1 win over Brighton last time out.

Chris Richards is back from a calf injury and replaces captain Marc Guehi, who is suspended after being sent off from two yellows at the weekend.

Eddie Nketiah is also suspended for his red card against Brighton, but Maxence Lacroix has been passed fit after he was withdrawn as a concussion substitute.

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:31

Team news - Man City

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that started Sunday’s dismal 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Academy graduate McAtee is handed a first-ever Premier League start and is joined in the starting XI by Rico Lewis and Nico.

Matheus Nunes and Bernardo drop to the bench and Phil Foden, who is not fully fit, is out of the squad entirely after starting at Old Trafford.

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:27

Line-ups - Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Chilwell, Umeh, Devenny, Kporha

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:25

Line-ups - Man City

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne, McAtee, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo, Reis, Savinho, Nunes, Khusanov, Bobb

Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:23

