Man City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Hosts continue hunt for Champions League place in Premier League clash
Can Crystal Palace continue their good recent form as they visit the Etihad Stadium?
Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to further their bid for a Champions League place.
A dreary derby draw represented another disappointing performance from Pep Guardiola’s side in the absence of Erling Haaland, though their hopes of salvaging a difficult season have been boosted with the Premier League now guaranteed five qualification spots in Europe’s top tier. Manchester City can put the pressure on Chelsea and Newcastle, who play tomorrow, by climbing above the pair with victory here.
A win will not come easily, though, against a visiting side in fine form. A chaotic, card-riddled clash with rivals Brighton provided a fourth win in five league games as Oliver Glasner continues to take the south London club up the table. Three points here would continue their charge into the top half as they seek another strong end to the season.
Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:
Pep Guardiola optimistic Man City will finish strongly in top-five battle
Pep Guardiola is confident his side will qualify for next season’s Champions League because he believes their “spirit” is back.
City have endured a difficult season by their lofty standards and find themselves in a scrap for a top-five spot in the Premier League rather than challenging for the title.
They have slipped to sixth since a dismal goalless draw at Manchester United last week but Guardiola has seen enough in recent games to feel upbeat.
Semi-automated offsides to make Premier League debut in Man City vs Crystal Palace
Following additional non-live testing in the Premier League, semi-automated offsides will now be used for the first time in the top flight this season, using virtual offside lines and graphics along with optical player tracking for those watching at home or in a stadium.
The technology will be used for the first time in the top flight in today’s 12.30pm kick-off.
A Premier League statement said: “Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).
“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.”
Premier League to introduce offside technology this month
How the table stands
Manchester City are in sixth, one point behind Chelsea in fourth and Newcastle in sixth, but can put the pressure on them with a win today as both those teams play tomorrow.
Guardiola’s side have been boosted by the news that the Premier League is guaranteed a fifth Champions League spot next season, courtesy of Arsenal beating Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
Crystal Palace meanwhile are in 11th but are one of the league’s form teams, unbeaten in seven games, and clung on to beat Brighton 2-1 last time out despite two red cards in a chaotic, feisty game.
Oliver Glasner’s men are among the mid-table side pushing for European spots and are five points behind eighth-place Fulham with a game in hand.
Three sent off as Crystal Palace cling on to beat Brighton
Nine-man Crystal Palace clung on to a 2-1 lead through 12 minutes of second-half added time at Selhurst Park to secure their first league double over arch-rivals Brighton in 92 years.
Jean-Philippe Mateta fired the hosts in front three minutes in, but Danny Welbeck drew the sides level before the break, surpassing Pascal Gross as Brighton’s top Premier League goal-scorer in the process.
Daniel Munoz put Palace back in front 10 minutes after the restart before both Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were sent off with second yellow cards.
How to watch
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage live now from 11am BST. Subscribers can live stream via discovery+.
Kick-off is at 12.30pm at the Etihad.
Team news - Crystal Palace
Palace boss Oliver Glasner makes one change from the Eagles’ chaotic 2-1 win over Brighton last time out.
Chris Richards is back from a calf injury and replaces captain Marc Guehi, who is suspended after being sent off from two yellows at the weekend.
Eddie Nketiah is also suspended for his red card against Brighton, but Maxence Lacroix has been passed fit after he was withdrawn as a concussion substitute.
Team news - Man City
Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that started Sunday’s dismal 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.
Academy graduate McAtee is handed a first-ever Premier League start and is joined in the starting XI by Rico Lewis and Nico.
Matheus Nunes and Bernardo drop to the bench and Phil Foden, who is not fully fit, is out of the squad entirely after starting at Old Trafford.
Line-ups - Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Eze, Mateta
Subs: Matthews, Ward, Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Chilwell, Umeh, Devenny, Kporha
Line-ups - Man City
Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne, McAtee, Marmoush
Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo, Reis, Savinho, Nunes, Khusanov, Bobb
